Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko wins big at World Spa Awards

The hotel’s modern spa centre, Kempinski The Spa, has been awarded for the seventh time in a row as “Bulgaria’s Best Hotel Spa” by World Spa Awards. Global spa industry experts, spa leaders, the media and spa consumers from around the world voted online over a period of 12 weeks to honour leaders in the spa and wellness industry.

The new-generation Kempinski The Spa is known for its huge variety of seasonal treatments, authentic Thai massages, state-of-the-art facilities and its exclusive cosmetic lines St. Barth, with entirely natural ingredients from the famous Caribbean island of St Barths, and Arbū, with 97% organic Bulgarian rose oil. Once again, one of the world’s best holistic therapists, Mr Suraj Varma, will be visiting during the festive season – from 15 December to 10 January 2023. Guests at Kempinski The Spa will once again have the opportunity to avail themselves of special Ayurvedic treatments that are fully personalised to each individual’s needs and are a wonderful combination of the best traditional therapies, including Ayurvedic massage, Pranic healing, reflexology and various Eastern techniques, such as aromatherapy, lymphatic drainage and hot-stone therapy.

The full list of the winners can be found at https://worldspaawards.com/winners/2022.

On the occasion of the awards won, General Manager Christian Ruge commented: “It is a great honour for us to be the permanent winner of the award for ‘Bulgaria’s Best Hotel Spa’ for the seventh year in a row. We are extremely proud that, despite the great competition, the spa has not relinquished the top spot since the launch of the World Spa Awards. In addition to the distinction for the hotel, our award also contributes to the promotion of Bansko not only as a world-famous ski resort, but also as a year-round spa destination.”

Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko is participating in the current voting for another prestigious international award – “Bulgaria’s Best Ski Hotel 2022”. Anyone wishing to support the hotel can cast their vote on the World Ski Awards website until 7 October: https://worldskiawards.com/award/bulgaria-best-ski-hotel/2022.

