Launch of IBTM Asia Pacific delayed until next year

Reed Exhibitions has announced that it has moved the date of the inaugural edition of IBTM Asia Pacific to 2022.

The show will now take place in Singapore from April 5th-6th next year.

The decision was taken following the latest government advice regarding Covid-19, and as a result of in-depth discussions with customers and hosted buyers from the region and globally.

Commenting on the announcement, Michael Jones, event manager, IBTM Asia Pacific, said: “While we are seeing very positive moves towards the gradual return of live events, the situation is still fragile.

“Although Singapore is considered a safe destination, IBTM Asia Pacific is a global event which attracts an international audience, and therefore we have a desire and a responsibility to give our attendees the safest and best possible in-person experience at a time when hopefully travel restrictions will have been lifted.”

Jones added: “We had hoped to be able to go ahead with the event this year and obviously it is disappointing to have to delay the event for a second time, but the health and safety of our customers, hosted buyers, partners and employees is our number one priority.

“We are extremely grateful for the continued understanding of our customers, partners and team.

“We are committed to Singapore as a host city and look forward to returning to the region next year to meet with as many customers and partners as possible.”

IBTM Asia Pacific will be taking place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.