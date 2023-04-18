World Spa Awards unveils nominees for 2023 programme

World Spa Awards – the global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector – has announced the 2023 nominees.

A wealth of new entries feature in this year’s programme, reflecting the wave of optimism sweeping the global spa and wellness sector.

Notable categories include ‘World’s Best New Hotel Spa’ with nominees including the highly-anticipated Claridge’s Spa, the first in the celebrated hotel’s 167-year history. Also in contention is Aman Spa New York, a bubble of urban tranquility situated in the landmark Crown Building, and also the flagship ESPA Life at Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha.

Charlotte Church’s new healing retreat in her native Wales, The Dreaming, is among the nominees in the hotly-contested ‘World’s Best New Wellness Retreat’ category.

Formerly the home of designer Laura Ashley, the retreat aims to reduce the stresses of modern living by tapping into the serenity of an ancient woodland setting.

Also nominated is the new Lanserhof Sylt, Germany, set amid the dunes of the North Frisian island and offering a magical atmosphere for holistic rejuvenation.

Other categories include ‘World’s Best New Resort Spa’ with AWAKEN Spa at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai and Six Senses Crans-Montana Spa, Switzerland vying for top World Spa Awards honours.

Nominees cover the entire spectrum of the global industry, and range from hotel spas, wellness retreats, spa destinations and detox programmes to aromatherapy brands and wellness apps. The full list of nominees can be viewed here.

Voting opens 16 May and runs until 8 August. During the voting window, both industry professionals and spa consumers are invited to vote for the brands they consider the very best of the best in the spa and wellness sector.

World Spa Awards aims to inspire exceptional standards and connect spa consumers with the best in spa and wellness tourism. As a global brand, it has the ability to offer an international status of excellence and increase awareness in the spa and wellness industry through its annual awards programme.

Rebecca Cohen, Managing Director, World Spa Awards, says: “I am delighted to unveil the nominees for the 9th annual World Spa Awards. This year promises to be our most exciting yet, with the volume of spa openings indicating the momentum, competition and innovation within our industry. I greatly anticipate the opening of voting on 16 May.”

World Spa Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 30th anniversary.

For more information about World Spa Awards, visit worldspaawards.com.