World Spa Awards opens voting for 2023 programme

World Spa Awards – the global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector – has opened voting for its 9th annual programme. A wealth of new entries feature in this year’s programme, reflecting the wave of optimism sweeping the global spa and wellness sector.

Voting runs for 12 weeks and closes 8 August. During the voting window, industry professionals, the media and spa consumers are invited to vote for the brands they consider the very best in spa and wellness.

Nominees cover the entire spectrum of the global industry, and range from hotel spas and wellness retreats to detox programmes and aromatherapy brands. The full list of nominees can be viewed here.

After the close of voting, the nominee with the most votes will be declared the winner of their respective category. The winners will be unveiled later in the year.

Rebecca Cohen, Managing Director, World Spa Awards, says: “We are delighted to open voting for the 9th annual World Spa Awards. The standard of this year’s entrants is exceptional, and serves as a healthy indicator of the momentum, competition and innovation within our industry. I wish all our nominees the best of luck. And remember to cast your vote for your favourites.”

World Spa Awards aims to inspire exceptional standards and connect spa consumers with the best in spa and wellness tourism. As a global brand, it has the ability to offer an international status of excellence and increase awareness in the spa and wellness industry through its annual awards programme.

World Spa Awards is the sister event of World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 29th anniversary.

For more information about World Spa Awards, visit worldspaawards.com.