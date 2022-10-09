KEMPINSKI SPAS SHOWERED WITH WORLD SPA AWARDS 2022

The global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector, World Spa Awards, has announced the winners of its 2022 programme: Nine Kempinski Hotels from around the globe proofed to be leaders in offering top therapists and high-end facilities in their elegant spas and were awarded as Best Hotel/Resort Spa 2022 in their respective countries.

Launched in 2015 as the sister event to World Travel Awards, World Spa Awards aims to drive up standards in spa and wellness tourism and foster growth by rewarding the leading organisations in their respective fields. Nominated contenders are voted for by professionals working within the spa industry - senior executives, travel buyers, tour operators, agents and media - and by the public.

“Tailoring and delivering unique experiences for our guests is key”, says Emma Darby, Chief Operating Officer Resense Spas. “Prestigious accolades like the World Spa Awards inspire us to continue with our commitment to be among the best in the global spa industry. Be it a Kempinski The Spa or a Resense Spa – all are united in their ambitions to perform at the highest level of service and quality and to create memorable spa and wellbeing moments for our highly valued clientele.”

The winners:

Egypt’s Best Hotel Spa 2022: Resense Spa at Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski Cairo

Ghana’s Best Hotel Spa 2022: Resense Spa at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra

China’s Best Hotel Spa 2022: Kempinski The Spa at Kempinski Hotel Fuzhou

Dominica’s Best Resort Spa 2022: Kempinski The Spa at Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski

Bulgaria’s Best Hotel Spa 2022: Kempinski The Spa at Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko

Jordan’s Best Hotel Spa 2022: The Ishtar Spa by Resense at Kempinski Hotel Ishtar Dead Sea

Lebanon’s Best Hotel Spa 2022: Resense Spa at Kempinski Summerland Hotel & Resort Beirut

Switzerland’s Best Resort Spa 2022: The Spa at Kempinski Palace Engelberg

Cuba’s Best Hotel Spa 2022: Spa Albear by Resense at Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana

