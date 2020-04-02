Breaking Travel News investigates: Private luxury on the Palm Jumeirah

With the Dubai hospitality market reawakening after the Covid-19-enforced slowdown, travellers are looking for something special to blow away the cobwebs.

Domestic tourism is likely to take the lead in the coming weeks, as local residents get out and explore before heading further afield later in the year.

So, where might they head in search of that long-awaited luxury break?

Here Breaking Travel News takes a look at some of the top-rated villas and private residences on the Palm Jumeriah – the perfect destination for the discerning holidaymaker.

First up is the Anantara Villa, a spacious, luxurious space at Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort.

With two en-suite bedrooms and a central living room opening onto a private terrace and infinity pool, the residence boasts an unrivalled beachfront position.

Here guests can sunbathe in an ocean breeze or dine in a poolside sala while a villa host caters for the ultimate beach getaway.

Located on the world-famous Palm Jumeirah just off the coast of Dubai, the resort itself boasts 400 metres of private shoreline and is surround views of the Arabian Gulf.

Venture out and unwind with hammam rituals at the spa and enjoy the Thai-style luxury for which Anantara is known.

Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort is also recognised as the Middle East’s Leading Villa Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards - so guests know they are in good hands.

For those looking for something extra special, Five Palm Jumeirah has you covered.

Look no further than the stunning four-bedroom private residence on offer at the hotel, situated in the heart of the glamorous five-star resort.

Set against the backdrop of the Dubai Marina skyline, the private residence offers a luxurious getaway with private terrace and pool, and convenient access to Five Palm Jumeirah’s culinary hot spots, private beach and lively social pool.

What more could you ask for?

Nearby, One&Only – the Palm offers what it brands the premier villa in Dubai, the ultimate in luxury hotel stays.

Step through the grand entrance foyer to an open-plan living space with a bar, dining table and kitchenette, and feel at home.

Two master bedrooms are artfully designed for individual privacy and complete relaxation.

Soak in the sun on the oversized terrace daybeds surrounded by lush private gardens, or cool off in the temperature-controlled swimming pool, captivated by views of the Arabian Gulf.

Entertain guests with extensive outdoor shaded seating and dining areas, including a majlis-style space shrouded by an oversized gazebo.

Here, the possibilities are endless.

One&Only – the Palm was last year honoured with the title of World’s Leading Hotel Beach Villas by voters at the World Travel Awards.

The pinnacle of luxury living, the four-bedroom Imperial Villa at Emerald Place Kempinski Dubai is situated on the edge of the Arabian Gulf.

Offering unsurpassed access to a pristine private beach, it opens onto enchanting gardens.

The three-story, stand-alone private residence features a private entrance and elevator, lavish living and dining rooms, a full kitchen, a spa, multiple balconies and a private pool surrounded by graceful palms.

The meticulously crafted personal palace is the largest at the resort, as well as being the most private accommodation - a grand combination of European refinement and seaside indulgence.

Emerald Place Kempinski Dubai is recognised as the Middle East’s Leading New Hotel by the prestigious World Travel Awards.

Last, but by no means least, immerse yourself in the epitome of grandeur and opulence at Sofitel Dubai the Palm.

With soaring architecture and French Polynesian or French provençal décor, each of the three Lodge Villas is its own enchanting corner of paradise.

Impeccable Arabian hospitality and extraordinary comforts are infused into every moment of a stay.

Set across two floors, each villa offers three bedrooms and two entertainment rooms.

The master suite comes fully fitted with an en-suite bathroom, a walk-in closet and private gym.

The high ceiling living room features a lounge and a bar perfect for laid-back evenings with friends.

Walls of glass and windows overlook a private pool, Jacuzzi and sundeck, inviting the outdoors in.

Just beyond lies the pristine beach of the resort and views of Palm Jumeirah.

Sofitel Dubai the Palm is home to the World’s Leading Luxury Hotel Apartments in the view of voters at the World Travel Awards.

