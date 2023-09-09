Breaking Travel News explores: Top swimming pools on the Palm Jumeriah

Every holiday needs a luxurious swimming pool, acting as the icing on the cake for a great break and a location to chill out away from the sun.

As you would expect, Palm Jumeirah in Dubai has plenty of great options.

Here Breaking Travel News dives into some of the best to find out where guests should be relaxing this season.

Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark

Beginning with the best, Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark is considered the World’s Leading Waterpark by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Be your legendary self and conquer high-speed drops, gravity-defying turns and slides for the junior adventurers.

For those relaxers among us, discover the perfect tropical hideout to chill and take on everything that Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark has to offer.

The location is home to over 105 record-breaking slides, attractions and experiences.

Slide in and make waves at Aquaventure Waterpark, explore the aquarium and the friendly Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins and South African fur seals at Atlas Village.

From pulse-racing slides to incredible animal encounters, Atlantis Aquaventure has plenty of legendary experiences to keep you entertained.

Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort

Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort lets guests plunge into a world of endless discovery.

Exhilarate with a range of unique activities and excursions in warm waters and under the Arabian sun.

Embrace new adventures such as world-class fishing or diving or lay back and simply relax.

At the heart of it all is the 50-metre infinity pool, which redefines relaxation in Dubai.

With iconic architecture, it offers stunning shoreline views, with an inviting Jacuzzi looking out over the Gulf.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort took the title of Middle East’s Leading Luxury Villa Resort at the World Travel Awards.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah allows guests a chance to Experience the tranquillity and beauty of Palm Jumeirah by day and the cosmopolitan glamour of Dubai by night.

The palatial Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah hotel offers a blend of modern luxury, exceptional amenities and unparalleled service.

Situated on the tranquil island of Palm Jumeirah, the hotel provides access to pristine white beaches and incredibly clear azure waters.

Dive into relaxation and tranquillity at the exclusive adult-only pool and visit the family pool, which offers endless enjoyment for all ages.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Middle East’s Leading Luxury Wedding Resort at the World Travel Awards.

One&Only the Palm

One&Only the Palm offers guests a chance to reside in complete seclusion at an exclusive resort on the Palm Jumeirah.

Enjoy breath-taking views of the Arabian Gulf and the soaring skyline from your private beach.

Step aboard the One&Only boat and immerse yourself in our cosmopolitan city, just minutes away

One&Only the Palm also offers access to a secluded oasis at the most intimate beachfront resort in Dubai.

Sunbathe the day away on the stunning beach, lounge on oversized daybeds by our temperature-controlled grand pool and enjoy al fresco culinary experiences.

One&Only the Palm took the title of World’s Leading Hotel Beach Villas at the World Travel Awards in 2022.

Raffles the Palm Dubai

A stunning 500-metre private beach, award-winning Cinq Mondes Spa and six exquisite dining experiences, Raffles the Palm Dubai has it all.

Elegantly styled rooms and spacious suites with stunning antique furnishings; each features a balcony and terrace with uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf.

Chic, relaxing and steps from the sand – there is also a collection of exquisite private villas.

Raffles the Palm Dubai offers a Day Pass, allowing guests to luxuriate and relax by the temperature-controlled pool or on one of the best beaches in Dubai.

Discover the hidden oasis within just a short walk through our gardens on Palm Jumeirah.

Raffles the Palm Dubai took the title of Duba’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa at the World Travel Awards last year.

Five Palm Jumeirah

Dubbed the hottest hotel on Palm Jumeirah, Five Palm Jumeirah is a dare-to-be-different hotel that captures the glamour and vibe of Dubai.

Set against a breath-taking backdrop of the beach and Dubai Marina skyline, this lifestyle hotel boasts 470 luxurious rooms and suites with ocean or city views.

The resort is a party and culinary hot spot with a range of restaurants, bars and a nightclub, inviting to a new experience every day.

Whether you are looking for a gourmet dining experience or want to dance the night away, the resort creates laid back or high energy choices from breakfast to the early hours as you design your stay.

At the heart of it all is the Social Pool.

Here guests can soak up the sun around the most Insta-famous pool in Dubai, enjoying a range of light bites and specially crafted drinks to beat the heat.

Each Sunday from noon, the location hosts epic entertainment, with the hottest beats from DJ Amaxxy spinning some seriously good throwback tunes, disco dancers and high energy performances.

With plenty of disco balls and a buzzing crowd, all with a stunning view of the Dubai Marina and Arabian Gulf, Sundays will never be the same again.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah offers guests a chance to take in the breath-taking views of the Arabian Gulf & glittering Dubai Marina skyline.

The property has a private beach and is located on Palm West Beach, on the exclusive Palm Jumeirah.

The luxury beachfront resort boasts ten on-site food and drink venues, spa and much more.

Guests can also relax in the private, ocean-facing pool, grab a drink with friends and soak up the sun at the glittering pool bar.

