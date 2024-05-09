Luxury hoteliers must prioritise authenticity, personalisation and guest experience

Industry professionals explored ways to stand out in the Middle East’s oversaturated luxury travel segment at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, which concludes today at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Panellists speaking during the exhibition’s luxury summit said authenticity, personalisation and the guest experience were among the key considerations for brands looking to distinguish themselves from the competition.

Industry experts noted that while the architectural designs of hotel operators’ premises may vary, it is important for luxury brands to establish common values and authentic experiences across their portfolios. From the language used to convey a company’s offering to the integration of local heritage and culture within individual hotels, speakers told ATM attendees that luxury players must remain laser-focused on delivering unique value propositions for guests.

Panellists participating in the Next-level Luxury: How to Stand Out as Truly Premium in an Oversaturated Market summit included Claudia Kozma Kaplan, SVP & Global Head of Brand at Raffles; Richard Alexander, GM of The Lana (Dorchester Collection); Michael Grieve, Chief Brand Officer at Jumeirah; and Marco Franck, Chief Hospitality Officer at Boutique Group. The session was moderated by John O’Ceallaigh, Founder of The Luxury Travel Edit Limited.

Participants said that rather than attempting to replicate luxury across multiple locations, the most successful luxury hospitality brands are infusing their hotels with local art, music and cuisine. For example, panellists acknowledged the value that can be added by the personal involvement of renowned celebrity chefs, but noted the importance of simultaneously nurturing and providing opportunities for homegrown culinary talent.

Speakers also emphasised the pivotal role of effective recruitment and retention in establishing teams that are equipped to meet and exceed expectations through hyper-personalised service. From retaining information about customers’ favourite foods to their children’s birthdays, summit participants told attendees that exceptional guest experiences are essential for luxury hoteliers looking to distinguish themselves in an overcrowded market.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Given the number of players in the Middle East’s luxury hospitality segment, it is no surprise that hoteliers are looking for new ways to stand out from the crowd. It was fascinating to hear such a diverse array of insights from our panellists, who provided some excellent examples of how brands can redefine what modern luxury means to their guests.”

Elsewhere on the final day of ATM 2024, attendees took to the Global Stage to share their knowledge and expertise with the next generation of travel and tourism talent at the Network with Future Leaders session, which was attended by university students from around the UAE.

Meanwhile, the Sustainability Summit concluded four days of engaging industry summits today, exploring topics such as COP 28 Unpacked: Charting Travel’s Path to Sustainability and Leveraging Sustainability for Luxury Markets. A panel of 12 international speakers gathered for the final session on ATM’s Future Stage, addressing The Top Trends to Tap in 2024.