Breaking Travel News explores: All-inclusive breaks on Palm Jumeirah

All-inclusive breaks have seen something of a rebrand in recent years – with a number of luxury brands moving into the market.

There is no need for luxury to cost top dollar after all.

Such holidays offer a range of benefits, not least convenience.

Because everything is included, guests no longer have to worry about walking around with a wallet or purse.

There is no need to pull out your credit card or cash every time you get a drink or decide to grab something out of the mini bar.

This can make a break stress free.

All-inclusives are also a great way to save time, get value for money and mean guests can enjoy the full range of opportunities on offer at a destination without worrying about the cost.

Here Breaking Travel News takes a look at a couple of top options on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

All-inclusive at Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is a multi-awarded family beach destination situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah Dubai.

The beach resort offers panoramic views of the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, the iconic skyscrapers, shimmering skyline of Dubai Marina and the remarkable lagoons and architecture of Palm Jumeirah itself.

Rixos the Palm Dubai has a prime location, just a short distance from the popular tourist destinations and entertainment districts.

It is also the only true all-inclusive property on the Palm.

Situated on the eastern side of the Palm Jumeirah Crescent, the unique architecture of the resort is designed to ensure the entire resort has spectacular, unparalleled views.

Families travelling with young ones also benefit from the fully supervised Rixy Kids Club offering a variety of entertainment and leisure activities for the little ones as well as their own private swimming pool.

Travellers enjoy an unlimited selection of culinary delights and over 100 international brands of beverages across all the restaurants and bars throughout their stay.

Additionally, guests have access to a variety of fitness and entertainment activities, wellness facilities at the Turkish-inspired Anjana Spa as well as daily minibar service.

The ‘All-Inclusive All-Exclusive Rixos Experience’ is designed for guests to discover a new sense of freedom and discover a world of possibilities.

There are endless streams of award-winning worldly cuisines, luxurious stays in stylish scenic accommodations, energetic entertainment, fun-packed activities and an exemplary display of Turkish hospitality.

At Rixos, the service is personal, and their vision ensures guests have an individual and meaningful experience.

Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is recognised as the World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Find out more here.



All-inclusive at Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai

With 470 luxury rooms and suites, award-winning restaurants, dining experiences and bars, Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai is the hottest place to be on the Palm Jumeriah.

They have also got guests covered with an all-inclusive offer.

Moreover, its more than just unlimited - see what tickles your tastebuds and enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner a day at one of seven restaurants along with unlimited drinks.

Whatever cuisine your craving, they have something just for you!

Check out Maiden Shanghai or Cinque, or head to Beach by Five for Mediterranean tapas.

Not to mention you can dine on international classics at the Pool Bar or take a trip to the Levant at BLVD On One.

Dine, drink and relax at the hottest beach resort on the Palm Jumeriah.

Enjoy unlimited drinks and three meals a day from their award-winning restaurants.

Soak up the sun from the 150-metre private beach or one of the ‘Insta-famous’ pools.

Find out more here.

More Information

Find out more about this iconic destination on Palm Jumeriah Travel TV.