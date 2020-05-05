4 Must haves for your next diving holiday

There’s almost nothing more breathtaking than the sights you’ll see while scuba diving. From spectacular coral reefs to schools of tropical fish, diving gives you access to a world which most people can only dream of. It’s no wonder that 52 thousand people in England participated in scuba diving or snorkelling between November 2018 and 2019.

But like many activities, scuba diving obviously requires specialist equipment. It goes without saying that you’ll need the necessary safety gear, such as breathing apparatus, masks, and diving cylinders. But if you’re keen to take your scuba diving to the next level, there’s a number of other must-have accessories you can bring to make your expedition even more incredible.

This post will guide you through four items that are sure to accompany you on your future diving holidays.

1) A Diving Watch

We all know that the beauty of the ocean floor will make you lose track of time. But you can add some serious style to your deep sea adventures with the Breitling Superocean – one of the most famous diving watches in the world.

Originally created in the 1950s for military divers, the Breitling Superocean now graces the wrists of both professional and amateur divers alike. The watches in the Superocean range are fully waterproof and can withstand depths of up to 1,000 metres, making them perfect for even the most serious expeditions. And thanks to their sporty design and stainless-steel detailing, they’re just as impressive on land.

2) Dive Lights

In even the most brilliantly clear waters, you’re sure to come across some dark crevices when exploring the ocean. Some of the most interesting wildlife could be hiding here – but without a good set of dive lights, you’re unlikely to uncover any of its secrets.

Choose a hand-held light with a variety of settings (if you’re not going to be diving in pitch blackness), as this will give you good control over the beam. It will also double as a useful piece of safety equipment – if you get into trouble, you can use the light to signal to your fellow divers or even boats overhead.

3) A Tank Banger

A tank banger is a simple device made up of a waterproof rubber band with a ball attached. You stretch the band around your diving cylinder before going underwater, and then grab hold of the ball if you need to attract your fellow divers’ attention quickly. When you let go of the ball, it will clang against your cylinder – letting your companions know that you want to alert them to something.

This is a great accessory, particularly if you’re diving with somebody for the first time who’s less experienced than you. Typically costing less than £10, it’s an inexpensive investment that should last for years.

4) A Dive Knife

With our ocean wildlife in critical danger thanks to our catastrophic levels of plastic pollution, more and more divers are coming across animals such as turtles that have been caught in piece of rubbish. Old fishing nets, plastic rings, even water bottles – all of these can cause serious harm to the creatures you’ll see underwater.

By bringing a sharp and durable dive knife with you on your next holiday, you’ll be prepared to cut any creature free. We can’t think of anything more rewarding than to know your deep-sea adventure has doubled as a life-saving expedition.