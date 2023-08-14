Breaking Travel News explores: Views on the Palm Jumeirah

The Palm Jumeriah is an icon of hospitality in the Middle East – standing for a version of luxury unobtainable anywhere else.

But to really understand the majesty, guests must get up high and drink it all in.

Here Breaking Travel News explores some of the best viewing opportunities on the man-made structure.

Cloud 22 at Atlantis, the Royal

Cloud 22 at Atlantis, the Royal is an icon unlike any other.

Unwind in a duplex cabana.

See the Arabian Gulf stretch out before you as you lounge in an infinity pool set in the sky and sip on a truly exquisite cocktail.

Welcome to a place meant for the very few, a place where the stunning views are only matched by an unparalleled lifestyle enjoyed by those who revel in luxury.

With lush floating beds, this is the ultimate spot to stop and unwind, taking in the breath-taking scenery.

Atlantis, the Royal is currently nominated for a number of top titels at the World Travel Awards – take a look here.

Find out more on the official website here.

The View at the Palm

Stunning 360-degree views 240 meters above the world-famous Palm Jumeirah are on offer at the View.

The View on level 52 of the iconic Palm Tower offers panoramic, 360-degree views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and beyond from an outdoor terrace and a premium lounge.

Spot iconic landmarks and hidden gems of this beautiful city.

The project began in 2001 with land reclamation, with the first residents moving in five years later.

Today, the island is home to more than 78,000 residents, and features dozens of world class hotels, resorts and retail and leisure attractions.

The View represents a magnification to the entire experience of Palm Jumeirah.

Experience the true wonder of this iconic island at The View.

More Information

Find out more about this iconic destination on Palm Jumeriah Travel TV.