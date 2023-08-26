Breaking Travel News explores: Leading hotel suites on Palm Jumeirah

Dubai has become an icon of luxury travel over the past decade and at the centre of it all is the Palm Jumeriah.

Home to some of the most spectacular hotel properties anywhere on earth, travellers with cash to splash can take their pick of some stunning locations.

When it comes to the best in suites, Breaking Travel News here takes a tour of what is on offer on this man-made paradise.

Terrace Suite at Atlantis, the Palm Dubai

Guests at Atlantis, the Palm can bask in uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah from a 94 square metre Terrace Suite.

Enjoy a quiet moment with your loved ones overlooking panoramic views of the Arabian sunset or dine alfresco on the largest terrace from the hotel suites range.

With one and two bed options, the Terrace Suite is the ideal hotel room with a balcony for families or couples looking for a little extra luxury and space.

With contemporary style inspired by the ocean, both the one-bedroom Terrace Suite and two-bedroom Family Suite boast spacious and stylish lounge and dining areas.

Each Terrace Suite offers a grand ensuite bathroom with freestanding bathtub, walk-in shower and his and hers vanity sinks.

Atlantis, the Palm is considered the World’s Leading Landmark Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Skyview Suite at Atlantis, the Royal

Guests can escape into luxury living in one of the eight Sky View Suites at Atlantis, the Royal.

With breath-taking views of the Palm Island and Dubai skyline from your private terrace, there can be few better places from which to enjoy Dubai.

A stay perfect for couples, spoil yourself with luxe room amenities, a bespoke Italian marble bathroom and a coveted walk-in wardrobe.

One-bedroom Suite at Raffles the Palm

Raffles the Palm Dubai offers spacious rooms, suites and villas, each of which is designed for the modern traveller with a legendary 24-hour Butler Service and well-appointed vintage furnishings, tailor-made by Italian designer Francesco Molon.

The One-bedroom Suite comes with exquisite décor and colours.

Each room in this lavish suite features beautiful bespoke crystal chandeliers, plush carpets and handcrafted Italian Molon furniture.

Relax with state-of-the-art multimedia systems throughout each room.

The bathroom features book-matched Rosa Portugalo marble from Borba in Portugal and a claw foot free-standing bath, where windows offer a private view overlooking the palatial balcony and Arabian Gulf.

There are also dramatic views of the Dubai skyline in each of these suites.

Raffles the Palm Dubai is recognised as Dubai’s Leading Luxury Villa Hotel at the World Travel Awards, while there is more about the hotel here.

Junior Suite at Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is a multi-awarded family beach destination situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah Dubai.

The beach resort offers panoramic views of the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, iconic skyscrapers of Dubai, the shimmering skyline of Dubai Marina and the remarkable lagoons and architecture of Palm Jumeirah itself.

Rixos the Palm Dubai has a prime location, just a short distance from popular tourist destinations and entertainment districts.

Situated on the eastern side of the Palm Jumeirah Crescent, the unique architecture of the resort is designed to ensure the entire resort has spectacular, unparalleled views.

Enjoy absolute comfort and luxury with a Junior Suite, complete with a lavishly decorated living room separate from the bedroom.

Enjoy sweeping views of Palm Jumeirah or the beautiful gardens surrounding the resort.

Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is recognised as the World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Metropolitan Suite at The St. Regis Dubai, the Palm

The St. Regis Dubai, the Palm is home to 264 lavishly appointed guestrooms and 26 elegant suites offer luxuriant comfort, exceptional amenities and expansive views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows.

The hotel features the renowned hallmarks of the St. Regis brand, including St. Regis Butler Service, which allows each guest to customize their stay according to their preferences.

The Metropolitan Suite offers compelling views and a luxurious space to make for an exemplary stay.

Live exquisite with the comfort of a separate living room from the bedroom and floor-to-ceiling windows creating an alluring atmosphere.

The St. Regis Dubai, the Palm is recognised as the Middle East’s Leading Landmark Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.

King Deluxe Suite at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Embrace the picturesque sights of the iconic double Burj postcard image from your private balcony, where the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf stretch before you as you sip your morning coffee with our compliments, freshly prepared in the in-room coffee machine.

Indoors, experience comfort and convenience in this modern room featuring a luxurious signature Waldorf Astoria king-sized bed, complemented by floor-to-ceiling windows that offer panoramic views, with a work desk, walk-in closet and furnishings that enhance the contemporary ambiance.

Refresh yourself in the stylish marble bathroom, equipped with double vanities, a large bathtub, and separate walk-in shower, creating a spa-like retreat.

Stay connected with complimentary Wi-Fi, and indulge in entertainment with a 42-inch HDTV and audio docking station.

With all these exquisite amenities, the room comfortably accommodates up to three guests.

