Bahrain Wins Best Wedding Destination Title at 31st World Travel Awards 2024

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) is thrilled to announce Bahrain’s exceptional achievement at the 31st World Travel Awards (WTA) ceremony, where the Kingdom secured two prestigious awards.

Firstly, Bahrain was honored with the “Middle East’s Leading Wedding Destination 2024” award, recognizing its growing popularity as a top regional choice for elaborate weddings and luxurious bridal events. This accolade reflects Bahrain’s impressive tourism offerings and its ability to host magnificent celebrations, solidifying its reputation as an ideal destination for grand weddings and festive gatherings.

Moreover, Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB) received the “Middle East’s Leading Large-Scale Wedding Venue 2024” award, triumphing over four distinguished competitors in the region. This achievement highlights EWB’s exceptional performance and the overwhelming support it received from voters, distinguishing it as a premier venue for large-scale weddings.

Mrs. Sara Ahmed Buhiji, CEO of BTEA, accepted both awards during the WTA gala ceremony held at Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE, on May 6, 2024, coinciding with the Arabian Travel Market 2024.

EWB’s win follows its previous success as the “World’s Leading New Exhibition and Convention Centre 2023” at the World Travel Awards, reinforcing its position as a leading global destination in the MICE industry. With its state-of-the-art facilities and innovative services, EWB continues to attract a diverse range of events and visitors, further enhancing its reputation in the industry.

“Receiving the two internationally recognised awards is a remarkable feat that represents an international acknowledgment of Bahrain’s emerging status as a favoured destination for luxurious weddings and celebrations. We are immensely proud that families and couples worldwide are choosing Bahrain for their most awaited ceremonies, drawn by its rich heritage, first-rate hotels, luxury hospitality, pristine beaches, and more,” stated Mrs. Sara Ahmed Buhiji, CEO of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA).

“The international recognition of EWB’s dedication, perseverance, and passion serves as a catalyst for us to reach even greater heights. It inspires our team to continue striving for excellence, making significant contributions to the MICE industry and tourism sector both regionally and globally. We are committed to hosting more prestigious international events and large-scale weddings for many years to come,” added CEO of BTEA.

Following Exhibition World Bahrain’s previous accolade as the “World’s Leading New Exhibition and Convention Centre 2023” at the World Travel Awards in December 2023, securing the title of “Middle East’s Leading Large-Scale Wedding Venue 2024” highlights its consistent excellence in the industry.

Moreover, Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB) is actively contributing to Bahrain’s ambitious renewable energy initiatives by installing solar panels capable of generating 14.6 megawatts from rooftop installations. This initiative is in line with the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainable practices and the adoption of renewable energy for environmental conservation.

It is worth noting the Kingdom’s successful efforts in attracting tourism investments, particularly through initiatives like the Golden License program. This initiative has already attracted nine projects with a combined investment value of 2.4 billion US dollars, including two significant tourism projects poised to significantly contribute to sustainable tourism development and the creation of quality employment opportunities. This underscores the fruitful collaboration between the public and private sectors in diversifying and enhancing tourism offerings across the Kingdom.