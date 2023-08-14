Breaking Travel News explores: Beach clubs on the Palm Jumeriah

Dubai has long been home to some of the best beaches in the Middle East – and the Palm Jumeriah has only expanded its already world-beating offer in recent years.

As travellers from around the world begin to look for winter sun breaks, we here explore some of the most celebrated beach clubs in the always changing tourism hotspot – and see just what makes them so special.

Palm West Beach at the Palm Jumeirah

Palm West Beach is home to the real Palm Jumeriah experience.

Unwind and enjoy great beats, all in one place. Swim, eat, sip and relax on the beach.

From early breakfast to late dining, restaurants at Palm West Beach offer delicious eats and globally inspired cocktails.

With easy access to Fenix vehicles at PWB, you can now ride your way around the beach.

Find out more here.

The St. Regis Dubai, the Palm - Kyma Beach Dubai

First up, guests looking to experience the splendour of Dubai are advised to head to the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm for a taste of luxury.

Conveniently located, the hotel is one monorail away from some of the main attractions on the Palm, while guests also have access to Kyma Beach Dubai.

This fresh, new concept from the Rikas Group presents something unique to their expanding portfolio.

Drawing inspiration from the authenticity of Greek life, Kyma provides the city with a beach restaurant, pool experience.

At the far end of the West Beach, nestled among the dense foliage, the destination offers a moment of calm and privacy.

Playing on all the senses, the chic, discreet and natural setting, guests will discover a reprieve from the outside world, while authentic and delicious Greek flavours stimulate the palate.

Complimentary access with luxury shuttle service to this adult-friendly venue for all in-house guests above 21 years.

The St. Regis Dubai, the Palm is considered the Middle East’s Leading Landmark Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Find out more on the official website.

Peaches & Cream

Peaches & Cream was founded by hospitality group Limestone Lab.

The venue is an 80s Miami beach restaurant and lounge that features a Mediterranean inspiration with two cocktail bars and retro-themed décor designed to invoke nostalgia.

Guests can enjoy the pool, tailor-made cocktails and a specially curated menu of Mediterranean inspired dishes.

The family-friendly venue also offers deals to visitors for water activities including Kayaking, Paddle Boarding and eFoil.

The premium ingredients used at the venue are sourced from Greece, Spain and Australia.

Whether taking a moment to soak up the sun or going off the grid for a fun-filled family getaway, your perfect summer escape lies in every corner at Peaches & Cream.

Nothing beats the sound of waves crashing on a white sandy beach while you get lazy on a sunbed.

Dip your toes in the pool, throw a frisbee around, and build sandcastles with the kids.

Every replenishing moment counts, and the adventures here are endless.

Head over to the official website for more.

Riva Beach Club

Located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, Burj Al Arab and the downtown skyline, Riva Beach Club has long been a favourite for those looking to party in Dubai.

This is a relaxed, vibrant, fun and friendly beach club where you can swim, dine and unwind.

Guests have access to 300 meters of pristine, private beach, as well as temperature-controlled pools, including one specially for kids.

An award-winning restaurant, committed to using the freshest, highest quality and tastiest locally sourced ingredients, is on offer to bring you a selection of mouth-watering dishes.

These include everything from seafood, pizzas, pastas and salads to the special Mediterranean fare.

Also, delicious signature beverages will leave you feeling refreshed at every sip.

Riva is decorated with contemporary and chic cool toned interiors, making it the ideal spot to relax.

Find out more on the official website.

Beach by Five

The haunt of Premier League footballs in the off-season and Instagram celebrities from around the world, Five Palm Jumeirah has calved out a niche for itself in the Dubai party scene.

At the heart of it all is Beach by Five, the sun-soaked deluxe club.

Far from your average hotel experience, Beach by Five offers a 150-meter private beach, home to double width sun loungers, cabanas and jacuzzis, as well as a breath taking glass lined pool topped with a stunning chandelier giving you the perfect Instagram shot.

Head to the stunning beach deck where you can dine on modern European tapas, sip on signature cocktails and enjoy a luxe Nu Air shisha – all while soaking up those Five vibes and stunning views of the Dubai Marina.

The Mediterranean sharing style menu is influenced by the traditional flavours of Spain, Greece, Turkey and the Levant, offering a variety of hot and cold plates, dishes from the land and sea as well as delicious sushi for you to tuck into.

Weekdays and weekends are made for sun, sand and sea!

Find out more here.

Fluid Beach Club

Located at Th8 Palm Jumeirah, there is an alluring energy that pulses through the buzzing Fluid Beach Club.

At every hour of the day, and late into the night, the place is ready to party.

Head over for some of the chicest cabanas ever, while they are also serving trendy light bites, sharing platters, heady cocktails and some banging tunes, all brought to you by the in-house DJ.

Come for the vibe and linger for the ever-changing mood, as sun-soaked day slides into a shimmering night.

More here.

Eva Beach Club

Eva Beach House boasts a magnificent seafront locale combining the pleasures of Tulum-style beachside dining with an indulgent gastronomic experience.

The property features breezy and draped, eccentric interiors in shades of clotted cream and earthy browns, with cactus plants displayed around the venue that transport you to an escape from the bustling noise.

While much of the space is dedicated to high-energy dining, there are also a beach and pool where guests can join for pre-or post-dining drinks or a relaxed weekend with sun-drenched ethereal soundtracks that build up energy as the sun sets on exceptional West Palm Beach views.

Intricate details include native-style wooden accents and a spread of the day’s fresh catches, dry-aged meat and a menu to transport your tastebuds on a culinary journey of a lifetime.

The floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light and allow the spectacular skyline views to take centre stage.

Eva Beach House is the ultimate spot for jet setters, celebrities and guests alike that enjoy quality dining, elevated cocktails and late-night lounging.

Find out more on the official website.

February 30

A fresh new concept from Beirut, February 30 makes its way to Dubai, setting its sights on the stunning location of Palm West beach at Palm Jumeirah.

The brand has evolved with dynamism and unwavering exuberance at its core, with the new Dubai outpost boasting a multifaceted identity of beach bar, lounge and restaurant.

What if we told you we see you, know you, and understand that different is perfect - normal does not belong here.

What if we told you that you could rewrite your story and make this space yours?

Here the new feels familiar, with February 30 the dazzling jewel in the crown of Palm Jumeirah.

Time has no place in this resplendent beachfront abode, evident in the sultry, striking and wonderfully surprising interior landscape.

Head over to the official website for more information.

More Information

