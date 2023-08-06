Breaking Travel News explores: Activities for children on the Palm Jumeirah

Family time can be vital to a successful holiday – and making sure the adults have as much fun as the grown-ups can make for a wonderful break.

When it comes to the Palm Jumeriah in Dubai, there are plenty of options on offer for visitors of all ages.

Here Breaking Travel News takes a tour of some of the leading child-friendly attractions.

Rixy Kids Club at Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

As one of the most child-friendly hotels in Dubai, Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites knows that happy children bring nothing but joy to parents.

At Rixos the Palm, little ones enjoy a thrilling holiday full of new friends, fun and games.

Activities available at Rixy Kids Club include magic shows, cooking classes, handicrafts, treasure hunts, beach and pool games, talent shows and so much more.

The shaded kids pool features colourful slides and a tipping bucket for kids to have a splashing good time!

Also on offer at this unrivalled children’s hub are block-building in Brickland, seascape painting and archaeological digs at the beach, magic and bubble shows at the first-in-market children’s amphitheatre and even a Rixy Disco at night.

The fabulous facilities also include the Rixinema, is a comfortable and colourful children’s movie theatre which plays the latest children’s movie releases.

Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is considered the World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Lost Chambers Aquarium at Atlantis, the Palm

For thousands of years, people have been searching for the lost city of Atlantis.

Today, it is a wonderful place for children to explore at Atlantis, the Palm on the Palm Jumeriah in Dubai.

Discover mysteries of the deep and learn fascinating facts about marine life while you watch 65,000 marine animals swim in the Ambassador Lagoon.

Take a behind the scenes tour or dive into the depths with an aquarium experience.

These unique aquarium programmes allow guests to delve deeper into the fascinating world of these precious animals while gaining insight into how the location looks after them.

Atlantis, the Palm strives to build an enduring connection with marine life and to encourage greater pro-nature conservation behaviours.

Atlantis, the Palm is considered the World’s Leading Landmark Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.



The Pointe

The Pointe is an excellent choice for all your awesome family-friendly activities in Dubai.

It is one of the best family entertainment places in Dubai, as it hosts diverse leisure outlets that include cinemas, water sports facilities, kid’s play areas, fitness centres and more.

Children can play, learn and make new friends at Cheeky Monkeys.

This award-winning kid’s play area contains climbers, slides, trampolines and other exciting, fun toys that will appeal to children of various ages.

Elevate your regular visit to the cinema with the unique dine-in cinema concept at Reel Cinemas and enjoy delicious, classic comfort food while watching the latest blockbusters.

The water sports, sightseeing, and fishing tours are major attractions at The Pointe, and they are perfect activities for your family break or if you’re just spending a day out with friends.

You can customise tour packages to suit your team building outings, media events, family gatherings, and other occasions.

The state-of-the-art fitness centres are equipped with modern machines that facilitate a wide range of workout regimes in order to help you strengthen your body and mind, and lead a healthy life.

Visit The Pointe with your loved ones today and enjoy making lasting memories.



Nakheel Mall

Guests can also enjoy next level of entertainment with Nakheel Mall.

Indulge in a wide range of activities designed for the whole family.

Stop by Vox cinema for a memorable movie night.

And if you are looking for an experience that is filled with adventure, adrenaline and family fun then Trampo Extreme and Fabyland will make the perfect destinations for you.

As for your little ones, the location offers them the opportunity to spend the perfect day of learning and playing at Bricobilandia kids’ playroom.

Visit us today for the ultimate family entertainment experience!



Fairmont Falcons Kids’ Club at Fairmont the Palm

The award-winning Kids Club at Fairmont the Palm is filled with activities that will excite and educate your little ones.

A professionally qualified team welcomes kids from 18 months up to 12 years, while the fun activities include a playhouse, splash park, a climbing wall, art and craft creative sessions, home corner, dressing up, books, toys, jigsaws and much, much more.

The world of wonderment doesn’t stop there, with a wide range of game consoles like Xbox, Wii and PlayStation games which are located in the chill out zone.

Fairmont the Palm is currently in the running for the title of United Arab Emirates’ Leading Beach Resort at the World Travel Awards - vote here.



Amura Kids Club at Sofitel Dubai the Palm

Sofitel Dubai the Palm has something extra special in store for its youngest guests.

Amura Kids Club throws open its doors and welcomes children 4-12 years to play, explore, learn, laugh and make new friends – all in a stimulating environment and under the watchful eyes of trained Activity Coordinators.

With a Polynesian turtle motif, the club is stocked with brightly coloured toys, books, games, comfy kid-sized chairs and a swimming pool.

Each day has its own cool line-up of events.

Arts and crafts, karaoke, mini dances, movies in the cinema – these are just a few of the supervised activities.

Sofitel Dubai the Palm is considered the World’s Leading Themed Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.



Tuk-Tuk Kids Club at Anantara the Palm Resort Dubai Resort

Finally, little ones can perform a host of creative activities at the Tuk-Tuk Kids Club, such as arts and craft, painting and colouring, building sandcastles and much more.

Meanwhile, the Chill Teens Club at Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort is the perfect spot for teenagers to enjoy a delightful game of foosball, air hockey and billiards, PlayStation, or take part in special themed nights.

Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort is recognised at the Middle East’s Leading Luxury Villa Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

