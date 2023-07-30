Breaking Travel News explores: Adventure tourism on the Palm Dubai

In recent weeks Breaking Travel News has explored some of the best spas, restaurants and villas on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Today, we are looking for excitement on the iconic man-made island, exploring some of the most exhilarating adventure tourism destinations.

Lost Chambers Aquarium at Atlantis, the Palm

First up is Atlantis, the Palm, home to one of the biggest waterparks in the world and the one of the largest open-air marine habitats, with more than 65,000 marine animals in lagoons and displaya.

At the centre is the Lost Chambers Aquarium, a maze of underwater corridors and passageways providing a journey through ancient Atlantis.

For thousands of years, people have been searching for the lost city – and now it’s found.

Discover mysteries of the deep and learn fascinating facts about marine life while you watch 65,000 marine animals swim in the Ambassador Lagoon.

Take a behind the scenes tour or dive into the depths with an aquarium experience.

These unique aquarium programmes allow guests to delve deeper into the fascinating world of these precious animals while gaining insight into how we look after them.

Atlantis, the Palm strives to build an enduring connection with marine life and to encourage greater pro-nature conservation behaviours.

Atlantis, the Palm is considered the World’s Leading Landmark Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.



Atlantis Aquaventure at Atlantis, the Palm

Also at Atlantis, the Palm, Aquaventure Waterpark features 23.5 million litres of fresh water used to power 105 thrilling waterslides and attractions, including several world record-breaking slides, as well as two river rides featuring tidal waves and pools, water rapids and white-water chargers.

Dolphin Bay, the unparalleled dolphin conservation and education habitat, and Sea Lion Point were created to provide guests a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature’s most friendly mammals.

The resort boasts an impressive collection of luxury boutiques and shops as well as extensive meeting and convention facilities.

Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis, the Palm is considered the World’s Leading Water Park by voters at the World Travel Awards.



Falcon Helitours

For stunning views over the Palm, Falcon Helitours is an ultimate experience in Dubai.

Heliports are located at the most iconic places in the United Arab Emirates, including Atlantis, the Palm and the site of Expo 2020.

The Palm Jumeirah is ranked as one of the top five helicopter spots in the world, with so much to see.

Falcon Helitours has a fleet of helicopters that have been specifically selected to provide the best sightseeing experience – large panoramic windows, air conditioning, luxurious and spacious interiors along with accessories to provide you with an extravagant and most remarkable adventure.

Their vision is to provide you with a birds-eye view of Dubai which is one of the most captivating cities in the world, especially from the sky.

More than 28,000 passengers board helicopter flights every year from the Palm Jumeirah, taking advantage of helicopter tours, helicopter transfers and exclusive rides.



Skydive Dubai

You’ve seen the Palm Jumeirah from the air, but how about getting a little closer with Skydive Dubai?

The facility welcomes skydiving enthusiasts from across the United Arab Emirates and scores of tourists whose to-do list begins with an adrenaline-fueled tandem skydive.

Not to forget the steady stream of licensed skydivers who also visit.

The brand is also known for its constant pursuit of excellence in aerial sports and holds multiple Guinness World Records to prove it.

Skydive Dubai operates out of two locations.

The Palm DZ, its premium dropzone, is located within the limits of the emirate, while the desert DZ is located about 35 kilometres outside the city.

The main attraction at the Palm DZ is the spectacular view of the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

Customers can take in the stunning site as they soar up to 13,000 feet with one of their many qualified tandem instructors.

Experienced skydivers looking for some freefall fun are also welcome and can avail of a full-service rigging loft and the gear rental facilities at the Palm DZ.



Break Water Adventure

Finally, hitting with waves with Breakwater Adventure.

With years of expertise and experience in water sports adventure, their teams are committed to providing a wide range of water sports activities - including jet ski - at the Palm Jumeirah.

They offer unique a professional service, a welcoming and helpful nature on offer to customers.

Alternatives include a chance to cool off on a paddleboard trip with Ignite Water Sports at the Palm Jumeirah Shoreline Residences.

Or, if you’re feeling more confident, attempt yoga while balancing on your board at sunset with Super Sup Fit at Drift Beach Club.

