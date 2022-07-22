Delta marks fleet, TechOps milestones at Farnborough Air Show

Delta made a splash at this year’s Farnborough International Airshow, a global showcase for the aviation and aerospace industries that features groundbreaking innovation across all aspects of flight.

Delta’s announcement of new state-of-the-art aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, a significant milestone toward the airline’s sustainability goals, as well as a major next-generation engine service agreement with CFM International were among the show’s highlights. Events at the U.K. airshow included a signing ceremony with top Delta and Boeing executives in front of global media.

“It was an honor to represent the 80,000 people of Delta at Farnborough, where we demonstrated our commitment to accelerating our sustainability efforts, elevating the customer experience and ensuring strategic use of our capital,” said Mahendra Nair, Delta’s S.V.P. – Fleet & TechOps Supply Chain. “Our new aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, and our engine agreement with CFM International, will serve our customers, our people and our planet well for years to come.”

Delta’s highlights from the airshow, which ended today, include:

A new order for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The agreement unveiled at the airshow includes 100 of the 737-10 model with options for 30 more planes, with deliveries starting in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Airbus A220-300 planes. Delta will be adding 12 of its popular 130-seat A220 aircraft to its fleet, bringing the total number of A220s in service or on order to more than 107.

Service agreement for CFM LEAP-1B engines. Along with the Boeing MAX order, Delta unveiled an agreement with CFM International to service its next-generation LEAP-1B engines, which power the 737-10, at Delta TechOps.

“These agreements all meet our core fleet tenets of scale, size, simplification and sustainability, and will serve as an important factor in Delta’s success for years to come,” Nair said. “It was particularly exciting to be able to unveil them in front of the world at Farnborough on behalf of my Delta colleagues.”

Delta Air Lines is nominated as North America’s Leading Airline 2022, North America’s Leading Airline Brand 2022 by World Travel Awards.