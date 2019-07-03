Native Manchester opens doors in north of England

September will see the opening of Native Manchester at Ducie Street Warehouse, a new multi-use apartment hotel in the city’s historic Northern Quarter.

This will be Native’s biggest and most ambitious opening to date, spread across six floors of a former Victorian cotton warehouse close to Manchester Piccadilly Station.

The Grade II listed building has been re-imagined by David Archer of Archer Humphreys Architects, the firm behind Chiltern Firehouse & the new Standard Hotel, London.

Some 166 high quality apartments will provide stylish city centre accommodation with unrivalled space and facilities for guests, including eight luxury penthouse apartments each with their own private outdoor terrace.

Wide cast-iron columns and exposed brickwork are contrasted with warm blues and bright reds in a nod to the building’s industrial heritage.

From studios, to two-bedroom deluxe penthouses with magnificent roof terraces, each apartment enjoys city views, a fully equipped kitchen and handpicked 20th century furniture sourced by Conran.

Guy Nixon, founder and chief executive of Native said: “With over 180,000 square feet of space, this has been an extraordinary opportunity to take one of the great icons of Manchester’s industrial past and turn it into a major cultural and social destination for the city.

“We have worked closely with Archer Humphreys to make the most of the original features of the warehouse, preserving the huge glass atrium, the brick arches and thundering iron columns evoking the grandeur of Manchester’s industrial heritage.”

Also moving into Ducie Street Warehouse, is independently operated Cultureplex a ground floor social hub from leading London restaurateurs David Waddington and Pablo Flack.

Cultureplex will include a restaurant (Bistrotheque), a mini cinema, bar, coffee counter and flexible events and workspaces, creating a unique community centre and all-day hangout.

Award-winning fitness brand, Blok will also be opening their first studio outside of London.

Native Manchester joins an exciting pipeline of openings including Native Bankside, which opened last summer and Native Glasgow, which followed later in the year.

Future sites under development include Leeds, York, Bristol, Oxford and London’s Soho.