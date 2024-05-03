Saga Holidays launches new 2025 European programme

Saga Holidays has launched its new 2025 European programme, packed full of everything from Icelandic adventures to Croatian cruises. Each one has been designed to include insightful guided visits and eye-opening experiences. Various holiday types are included, from escorted tours, cruise and tour holidays and stay and explore holidays to small ship cruising, private jet tours plus solo tours. And, with dates available for 2024 and 2025, there’s something for those who prefer to book last-minute, as well as those who like to book ahead.

There are three brand-new escorted tours featured, including a ‘fairytale tour’ of Bavaria, Austria and the Italian Lakes, an Iberian journey from Porto to Barcelona, as well as a tour that showcases Italy’s most popular lakes. The three new escorted tours for 2025 are:

Majesty of the Italian Lakes - Designed to showcase three of Italy’s most loved lakes: Garda, Como and Maggiore, on this tour customers will spend 12 relaxed days exploring this region. Staying in a lakeside Belle Époque mansion and a 600 year-old converted mansion, with lake cruises and rail trips, guests will have plenty of free days to enjoy the area and try local delicacies including bigoli and Amarone wine. Priced from £2,795 per person to include return flights with British Airways from Gatwick or Heathrow, 11 nights’ hotel accommodation, 16 meals, three excursions and visits, five and a half days’ free time, travel in destination by coach, VIP door-to-door travel service and travel insurance. Price based on 2 October 2025 departure, based on two people sharing.

Portugal and Spain – A Tale of Two Cultures - Customers on this 14 day escorted tour that journeys from Porto to Barcelona will discover how history, religion, cuisine, art, and music have shaped these countries into what they are today. Portugal highlights include a cruise along the Douro River and in Spain, guests will explore Roman ruins, medieval fortresses and admire iconic monuments designed by Gaudí. Priced from £3,595 per person, to include return flights with British Airways from Gatwick or Heathrow, 13 nights’ hotel accommodation, 21 meals, 11 excursions and visits, travel in destination by coach, VIP door-to-door travel service and travel insurance. Priced based on 2 April 2025 departure, based on two people sharing.

The Fairytale Tour - Best of Bavaria, Austria and the Italian Lakes - On this two-week tour, customers will step inside Bavaria’s gilded rococo palaces and hear stories of the reclusive King Ludwig II. Austria highlights include spine-tingling drives on zig-zag mountain passes. Italy promises a cruise on Lake Garda, before heading to Verona, home of the world’s greatest love story, Romeo and Juliet. Priced from £3,295 per person, to include return flights with British Airways from Gatwick or Heathrow, 13 nights’ hotel accommodation, one and a half days’ free time, 17 meals, 16 excursions and visits, travel in destination by coach, VIP door-to-door travel service and travel insurance. Price based on 6 May 2025 departure, based on two people sharing.

Overall prices start from £1,335 per person for the Little Boats of Andalucia tour, which explores Andalucia by boat, each one telling a different story. Highlights include boat trips on the Guadalquivir River in Seville and from Cádiz to Rota, with guided walking tour. Price includes return flights with easyjet or British Airways from Gatwick or Heathrow, 6 nights’ hotel accommodation, 12 meals, 9 excursions and visits, travel in destination by coach, VIP door-to-door travel service and travel insurance. Price based on 2 April 2025 departure, based on two people sharing.

The variety of holidays and tours included are as follows:

Cruise & Tour holidays – These holidays pair an escorted tour with an ocean cruise, creating a combination of adventure, luxury and relaxation.

Escorted tours - Each escorted tour has been meticulously planned and accompanied by expert tour managers.

Stay & Explore holidays - Staying in just one or two hotels, these holidays are designed to let customers delve deeper into a destination, whether that’s Italy’s mountain-backed lake region or the magical island of Malta.

Small ship cruising - Explore the Croatian islands on a small ship cruise. With no more than 36 guests on board, there is a friendly, sociable atmosphere, as well as personalised service from the crew. Sail into the heart of ports and to the smallest of islands – places larger ships simply cannot reach – and enjoy impromptu swimming stops. Meals are freshly prepared using seasonal produce, and local wine is provided.

Private Jet tours - These tours offer unforgettable encounters and experiences in some of the world’s most iconic travel destinations. Around 70 guests (in smaller groups) will journey from country to country by privately chartered jet, staying in a succession of exquisite hotels, desert camps and beachfront resorts. There are two incredible itineraries to choose from: Captivating Cultures - A Grand Tour from Rome to Rajasthan and Spice Route Journey - From Aqaba to Venice.

Solo tours - Departures of some of Saga’s best-loved tours have been reserved exclusively for those travelling on their own, offering incredible adventures around the world, shared with lkindred spirits.

Inclusions on a Saga escorted tour - Saga Holidays’ escorted tours offer customers a VIP door-to-door travel service included on every tour. With no mileage limit and no solo supplements, this provides an easy start and end to the holiday.

Travel insurance is also included in the price of Saga tours, subject to a medical screening. Also included in all tours are excursions, return flights and transfers, selected meals and porterage at hotels. There are also some all-inclusive tours that are popular with customers.

Tour managers & guides - Saga Holidays’ friendly, knowledgeable tour managers escort customers throughout each tour and are on hand to enrich customers’ experience every step of the way. They’re on hand 24 hours a day and are supported around the clock by a team based in Saga’s UK head office. On some tours or excursions, Saga also use the services of local guides. Their stories and specialist knowledge offer customers a real insight and feel for the places explored.

Free time & flexi days - Saga Holidays builds free time and flexi days into all of its tours, offering customers a chance to relax or explore more, either independently or on an optional trip.

To book or for more information visit saga.co.uk/touring or call 0808 258 7716