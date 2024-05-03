HFTP and Hospitality Net Partner on Investment Sentiment Survey

Hospitality Net and Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) are collaborating on a brand-new survey which aims to gather and analyze data on current investment trends, funding needs, future investment priorities, technology adoption rates, and the overall market dynamics within the hotel technology ecosystem. The objective is to identify areas of growth, potential investment opportunities, challenges facing the sector, and how technological innovations are shaping the future of the hotel industry.

“As we stand at the threshold of transformative advancements in hotel technology, this survey is pivotal for pinpointing where investments can drive the most innovation,” said Hospitality Net Founder Henri Roelings. “By collaborating with HFTP, we aim to uncover not only the current landscape but also the future possibilities that will shape our industry. This initiative will provide valuable insights that empower stakeholders to make informed decisions, ensuring our industry not only adapts to change but thrives on it.”

The survey is a complementary publication to the inaugural HITEC Technology Investment Conference, an event designed to provide investors with a comprehensive understanding of the hospitality technology landscape and the companies who contribute to it. Scheduled for June 27–28 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the conference is co-located with the 2024 Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®) where 325+ companies, from start-ups to established global brands, will present the latest innovative technology solutions to the hospitality industry. Bridging from this larger showcase, the investment conference will connect exhibiting company executives, investors, and M&A consultants for the opportunity to discuss potential partnerships. Registration for this event is now available.

“When planning for an inaugural event like the Investment Conference, it is extremely useful to have real data to launch the program and inform the discussion,” said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CEO. “Working with our digital media partner Hospitality Net, we know the outcome will be a valuable analysis of the industry’s investment ecosystem.”

Representatives from hospitality technology companies are requested to respond by May 15. The survey is estimated to take 10 minutes to complete. The resulting report will be available June 2024 on Hospitality Net and on the HITEC and HFTP websites.