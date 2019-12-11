voco Podgorica takes brand into south-eastern Europe

voco Podgorica has opened in Montenegro, offering a modern, stylish and unstuffy hotel experience for guests.

The 81-room hotel embodies the characteristics of the latest InterContinental Hotels Group brand, with exclusive features and distinctive hallmarks, setting it apart for a memorable stay.

Located just outside of the historic capital city of Montenegro, the hotel is surrounded by rugged mountains and is close to Skadar Lake National Park, an area noted for its diversity of flora and fauna.

Inspired by its surroundings, voco Podgorica takes local influences and blends with contemporary interiors throughout to hotel to leave guests with a lasting impression.

The refurbished hotel guest rooms benefit from the voco design concept with thoughtful comforts like cosy bedding made from 100 per cent recycled materials, Korres amenities in larger dispenser bottles with naturally derived ingredients and fast Wi-Fi.

For those looking for an alternative space for meetings, voco Podgorica is the ideal venue for corporate events.

With three versatile meeting rooms, the hotel can adapt to suit guests’ needs whether they need to host a conference or simply require a room for a team outing.

Milena Brajovic, general manager, voco Podgorica, said: “We are excited to be the first voco property to open in south-eastern Europe.

“Our hotel offers guests the opportunity to relax in a rural setting whilst only being a short distance from a truly historical and beautiful city.

“voco is all about delivering great guest experience and we look forward to offering a warm welcome to guests, old and new, when they choose to stay with us.”