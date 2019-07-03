Les Chalets du Mont d’Arbois expands Four Seasons offering in Megève

After meticulous renovations and more than €10 million of investment, Les Chalets du Mont d’Arbois, Megève, A Four Seasons Hotel will open their doors on December 13th.

Beautifully complementing the existing Four Seasons Hotel Megève, which opened in 2017, this new addition will extend the exceptional luxury offerings in Megève, marked by Four Seasons quality and service.

The sister properties are offered in partnership with Edmond de Rothschild Heritage.

“When we opened Four Seasons Hotel Megève, we knew we were creating something truly exceptional in a very special destination,” said Christian Clerc, president, worldwide hotel operations, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

“With the addition of Les Chalets du Mont d’Arbois, the guest experience will be enhanced even more with expansive, beautifully-appointed chalets as well as a Michelin-starred dining experience at Prima, now officially under the Four Seasons brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Together with the Baroness Ariane de Rothschild, we have elevated the history, elegance and charm of Megève to extraordinary new heights.”

Ideally located at the foot of the ski slopes of Mont d’Arbois in the upper region of Megève, and only two kilometres from the existing hotel, Les Chalets du Mont d’Arbois are named after Benjamin and Ariane de Rothschild’s first three daughters.

The main chalet, renamed Chalet Eve, was bought by Edmond de Rothschild in 1960 to host a celebration to inaugurate the renovation of the family’s very first hotel, Le Palace des Neiges.

Along with 25 rooms and suites, Chalet Eve also features the recently awarded Prima Restaurant by chef Nicolas Hensinger, which now boasts one Michelin Star, adding to the exceptional dining experiences in Megève.

Chalet Eve also features a spa with a beautiful indoor/outdoor pool for guests to enjoy the natural surroundings from indoors or outside.

Chalet Noémie was built in 1927 for baroness Noémie de Rothschild by French architect Henry Jacques Le Même, and was initially the family’s private chalet.

Its location offers the ultimate in privacy, yet features large windows from which to enjoy the idyllic surrounding scenery.

The chalet combines the charm of an old farmhouse with a modern twist.

Chalet Alice, built in 2005 as an extension to Chalet Noémie, is the most recent of the three chalets.

Both Chalet Noémie and Chalet Alice can be privately reserved for guests looking for more exclusivity during their stay, and are the perfect option for those travelling with a larger group of friends or family.

Baroness Ariane de Rothschild, deeply involved in the project and the destination, commissioned the renovation from Thierry Curty, under the artistic direction of Pierre-Yves Rochon, who was also the designer in each of the Four Seasons hotels in France.

Through successive renovation phases encompassing all the chalets and suites, Les Chalets du Mont d’Arbois have been successfully modernised while conserving the charm of bygone eras.