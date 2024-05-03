More choice and greater flexibility: Air New Zealand unveils new short haul booking options

The airline has announced changes to its Seats to Suit offering from June, including a new suite of booking options for travelling between New Zealand and the Tasman or Pacific Islands.

Air New Zealand General Manager Short Haul Jeremy O’Brien says the airline knows customers value the Air New Zealand experience and want choice and flexibility when they fly, so the improved and simplified fare options are designed to give customers just that.

“We want every customer to have an exceptional experience onboard. Part of our promise is to provide manaaki to all who fly with us so we’re excited that everyone onboard will now be treated to full in-flight entertainment. Seat-only customers will now also be offered one of our incredible new snack options too.

“Works customers will continue to receive the same great inclusions currently on offer including one checked bag, a full meal and drinks, entertainment and free standard seat selection.

“Our customers have told us affordable flexibility is important, especially for many of our frequent fliers, so we’re introducing a new fully flexible and refundable fare option in each cabin.

“The new Seats to Suit updates are based on customer feedback and changes our passengers were looking for. We’re excited to make these a reality for those jumping onboard for short haul international travel and can’t wait to see them introduced in June.”

The changes will see the following fare types available:

seat

theworks

worksflexi

premiumeconomy

premiumflexi

businesspremier

businessflexi

Key changes to the Seats to Suit include:

All customers will now have access to the full inflight entertainment offering, snack or a meal, tea, coffee, water and juice

New flexibility fares include worksflexi, premiumflexi or businessflexi allowing customers to have peace of mind while traveling with a fully flexible* and refundable fare option

The seat+bag product will be discontinued, however going forward customers who purchase a seat fare will be able to add one bag for $30

Now that everyone receives a snack or a meal, the purchasing of inflight bites on board will be discontinued. Customers will still be able to purchase a range of beverages

Customers will no longer be able to purchase vouchers at the airport to buy items onboard. All transactions will take place inflight and customers will need a Visa, Mastercard, or Amex card or they can use Airpoints

The refreshed Seats to Suit offering will be live from 11 June 2024 for new bookings on flights between New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands.

*Change fee is waived, fare difference will apply.