Motel One Linz-Hauptplatz opens in Austria

Motel One has expanded to Austria’s third-largest city, Linz, with new opening Motel One Linz-Hauptplatz.

Housed in a 15th century listed building, Motel One’s latest property has 111 rooms and offers impressive views of the central Hauptplatz square and Old Town Hall.

The historic façade of the new hotel belies the seamless blend of traditional and modern styling within.

Taking inspiration from the city itself, unique objects from the past meet modern design and one-of-a-kind pieces to create a truly bespoke modern industrial aesthetic.

Further design inspiration was drawn from Linz’s identity as a cycling city.

The hotel’s ‘RadIstube’ bike lounge, a perfect workspace for business travellers, is inspired by the Danube Cycle Path.

This famed cycle route follows the path of the great river and stretches all the way across Switzerland, passing directly through Linz.

Across its international portfolio, Motel One endeavours to collaborate with local creatives.

Linz-based illustrator Katuuschka has provided her perspective on daily life in the city through her minimalist works, created especially for Motel One Linz-Hauptplatz.

The picturesque city of Linz dates back to the Roman Empire and has an abundance of cultural attractions to reflect this long and rich history.

Linz is home to Austria’s largest church, the neo-gothic New Cathedral.