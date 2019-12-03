Sheraton Grand Warsaw reopens in Poland

Marriott has unveiled the revamped Sheraton Grand Warsaw.

The 350-guestroom, hotel set in the heart of the historic capital, is one of the first Sheratons worldwide to boast some of the brand’s new signature elements.

A city renowned for its reinvention and contrasts, enigmatic Warsaw wins the hearts of travellers with its energy, cultural history, inspiring museums, the Praga district’s up-and coming creative energy, and the colourfully reinvented Old Town.

Located just steps away from the National Museum and the Vistula River Boulevards, hotel guests have the capital on their doorstep, as well as Warsaw Chopin Airport a 20-minute drive away.

“We’re delighted to unveil the new look for the Sheraton Grand Warsaw,” said John Licence, vice president, premium and select brands, Marriott International, Europe.

“The property is one of Sheraton’s first hotels to exhibit some of the brand’s newly-announced design and guest experience elements, notably, the stunning lobby which is designed to harness Sheraton’s legacy as a gathering place in the community.”

Steeped rich in history, guests will still enjoy the familiar comforts and feelings associated with the Sheraton brand from the past, with a new sense of belonging through thoughtfully executed community-oriented renovations and updates.

Modern guestrooms designed by Alex Kravetz are filled with natural light and boast views across the city.

Rooms provide a contemporary, residential feel and offer high-tech amenities as well as a work desk.

The hotel also features a Sheraton Club Lounge, the executive lounge available for all Marriott Bonvoy Elite and Sheraton Club level guests.

Eleven flexible meeting rooms spanning 1,125 square metres are perfect for both meetings and large-scale events.

The extensive spa and fitness facilities includes a state-of-the-art fitness room, dedicated space for exercise classes, three massage rooms, a sauna and steam room as well as resting rooms, the perfect wind down after a busy day exploring Warsaw.