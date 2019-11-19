ibis Styles London Heathrow Airport to open next month

Accor will open the newly built ibis Styles London Heathrow Airport East by the end of December.

The hotel has been conceived in partnership with Splendid Hospitality Group.

Situated in a prime West London location on Great West Road, Hounslow, the new 125-room hotel is a 15-minute drive from Heathrow Terminal 5 and close to Hounslow East Underground Station, providing guests with direct access to central London.

It is also located close to several large business parks, with the hotel designed to cater perfectly for both business and leisure travellers.

The interior design of the new ibis Styles London Heathrow Airport East reflects the local Art Deco architecture of the Golden Mile including the Hoover building, the Gillette Factory and Firestone HQ.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subtle touches throughout the interior will tell the story of the clean lines and geometric shapes of the 1920s era in a contemporary setting.

The lobby will be a multi-functional space encouraging leisure and corporate guests, along with members of the local community, to relax and unwind in the bar and lounge areas.

Parking is available onsite as well as a meeting room with capacity for 25 people.

Speaking of the new opening, Philip Lassman, vice president, development, Accor northern Europe, commented: “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of the latest addition to the ibis Styles network, bringing us to the significant milestone of 25 ibis Styles hotels in the UK.

“We’re seeing considerable appetite from investors and owners for the brands like ibis Styles that have international recognition while offering an element of flexibility and local feel.

“This exciting development with Splendid Hospitality plays perfectly to ibis Styles’ reputation for delivering an upbeat, stylish hotel experience for guests.”