Club Med Alpe d’Huez opens to skiers in France

Club Med has opened its new flagship resort in the Alps, Club Med Alpe d’Huez.

Owned by Fosun Tourism Group, Club Med Alpe d’Huez is expected to welcome more than 14,000 customers of over 12 different nationalities throughout the 2020 winter season.

Now with 442 rooms (including 44 deluxe rooms and eight family suites), this premium four-star resort continues the historic partnership with the ESF (French Ski School) and almost 80 instructors.

The resort will also be open in the summer, starting in 2020.

Located in the heart of the French Alps at an altitude of 1,860 metres, this new resort offers an exceptional panoramic view of the surrounding peaks, thanks to its large, south-facing terraces.

Due to the 300 days of sunshine that it gets each year, the Alpe d’Huez resort is one of the sunniest resorts in Europe.

Its location within the Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine, France’s second-largest ski area, provides direct access to 250 kilometres of slopes.

This allows customers to fully enjoy all the thrills of winter sports, as well as the world’s biggest slopes, including the famous 16 kilometre-long La Sarenne slope.

Since 1957, Club Med has been offering a real mountain experience, in addition to winter sports.

Club Med is offering its customers, particularly at Alpe d’Huez, an experience that includes a variety of new, non-skiing activities such as a wide range of unique sporting, wellness, cultural and culinary activities, allowing guests to discover Isère heritage and enjoy its products.

Henri Giscard d’Estaing, deputy chief executive of Fosun Tourism and president of Club Med, said at the opening event: “Alpe d’Huez, Club Med’s new flagship resort in the mountains, illustrates what Club Med does best; meeting the new expectations of customers who no longer wish to just ‘go skiing’ or ‘partake in winter sports’, but who want experience holidays in the mountains.

“This is a testament to our fondness for the Alps and our desire to make them more attractive to people all around the world.”

Club Med has been committed to opening new resorts since its acquisition by Fosun in 2015.