DoubleTree by Hilton Trieste opens in Italy

Tucked beside the Slovenian border on the coast of the Adriatic sea is the north eastern Italian city of Trieste, home to the restored 20th century palazzo that is DoubleTree by Hilton Trieste.

Boasting original architectural features from the late European Eclectic period, the hotel is protected by the Italian Cultural Heritage department.

Additionally, throughout DoubleTree by Hilton Trieste, guests will find an array of unique décor, including a monumental fountain, statues, restored fireplaces, stained glass windows and mosaics.

More so, the hotel features 100 comfortable guest rooms, all of which spaciously present a walk-in shower and include complimentary Wi-Fi, tea and coffee making facilities and an HDTV.

Additionally, there are 25 suites that offer further space, a separate living area, and, in some, restored historic pieces – truly underlining the building’s unique heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The history of Trieste has been influenced by its location at the crossroads of Latin, Slavic and Germanic cultures, producing a unique Triestine cuisine.

This is authentically brought to life in the hotel’s café and bar, Berlam Coffee Tea & Cocktail Bar, marking the perfect place to indulge in a menu of elegant cocktails, craft beers, Italian coffee, traditional pastries, small plates of Cicchetti and sharing platters.

“Trieste is a city presenting historical and architectural splendour, and will be home to Italy’s fifth DoubleTree by Hilton.” said Simon Vincent, president, EMEA, Hilton.

“Boasting early 20th century characteristics against dramatic bay views, it is no surprise that Trieste continues to grow as a popular destination.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Trieste is set within the narrow, paved streets of Old Town, which is lined with tall, sorbet-coloured buildings. The Allianz Group, owner of the historic building, fully refurbished it.