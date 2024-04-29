Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in Qatar

The Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli is set to perform in Qatar for the first-time in a concert organised by Visit Qatar. This year, Andrea Bocelli is coming to Qatar as part of his 30th year anniversary in the music industry tour. Andrea Bocelli has transformed the name of classical and pop music over the last 30 years. The tickets to his concert in Doha are now live and will be held on May 13 at Lusail Multipurpose Arena.

The concert goers can expect an evening full of incredible classical and pop music, featuring Bocelli’s greatest hits. The tickets to Andrea Bocelli’s concert are on sale at https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/qa/music/23990/andrea-bocelli

The ticket categories start at Emerald (1,200 QAR), Gold (900 QAR), and Silver (300 QAR). Platinum and Diamond tickets are also offered (3,000 QAR and 1,800 QAR).

Over the last three decades, Bocelli’s name has become synonymous with classical music. In 2023, Bocelli performed at Windsor Castle for the Coronation of King Charles III, at the Chamber of Deputies in front of the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, amongst other musical successes.

