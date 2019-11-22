Radisson Blu Hotel, Milan reopens with fresh new look

Radisson Hotel Group’s repositioning on the Italian market has been reinforced with the unveiling of the stylish Radisson Blu Hotel, Milan, and its elegant new look.

The hotel is strategically located with convenient access to Italy’s financial, design and fashion capital.

Not only is the characterful city of Milan a prime location, but the hotel’s placement has been deliberately chosen for business and leisure travellers alike.

It allows guests to easily access to key hubs such as MiCo, Milan’s state-of-the-art convention centre which hosts international events, as well as the Fiera Milano fairgrounds.

Another focus of the revamp is the 13 well-equipped meeting rooms, which now allow business customers to work efficiently using the latest audio-visual technology, including fast complementary Wi-Fi, designated areas for conferences, and spaces for business meetings or events which can welcome up to 250 people.

The hotel’s 250 spacious rooms and suites have been completely refurbished to receive an exceptional new look, answering the needs of modern business and leisure travellers with top-notch amenities and Radisson’s signature in-room entertainment.

As standard, all guests have complementary access to hotel’s fitness and wellness centre; an ideal oasis featuring an indoor swimming pool, sauna, sauna and a fully equipped gym.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, area senior vice president central and southern Europe of Radisson Hotel Group said: “The refurbishment represents a significant step in the development of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Milan, as the property sits in a key destination for both business and leisure travellers.

“In such a highly competitive market, it is more important than ever that we keep our hotels up to our high service standards and delight guests.

“Understanding and enhancing guest experience to create truly engaging spaces is absolutely vital to us.”