Great Scotland Yard hotel brings Unbound Collection to UK

Hyatt Hotels ha welcomed the opening of the 152-room Great Scotland Yard hotel as part of its Unbound Collection.

On the site of the former headquarters of the Metropolitan Police, the luxury hotel and adjacent five-story townhouse become the first by the collection in the UK and the sixth to open in Europe.

The opening follows a major restoration and full-scale renovation that breathed new life into one of London’s famous landmarks as it opens to the public for the first time in nearly two hundred years.

As part of a collection of unique hotels each with their own distinct story, Great Scotland Yard is an iconic property steeped in history that asks guests to expect the unexpected.

Once the historical home of law and order in the City of Westminster, the hotel has also served as inspiration for Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, has been a dwelling for Kings of Scotland, and is the site where Lord Kitchener famously told World War I recruits ‘Your Country Needs You.’

Every aspect of the hotel pays homage to this extraordinary past.

Located steps away from Parliament and Covent Garden, guests are only a stone’s throw away from the cultural hotspots of one of the world’s most vibrant cities.

“Great Scotland Yard’s rich history and fascinating architecture make it the perfect place to launch The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in the United Kingdom,” said Sholto Smith, general manager of Great Scotland Yard.

“Along with critically acclaimed chef Robin Gill, we have created a modern British food and drink destination and an experience like no other in London.

“We look forward to welcoming independent minded travellers looking for a story-worthy experience.”

The 1820s Grade II listed building has 152 guest rooms, including 15 suites.

A neutral colour palette sets a perfect base for the unexpected play of patterns that are inspired by building’s rich past. There are wardrobes concealed behind a bookcase-like façade and robe hooks shaped as keys.

Where no two rooms are the same, guests are welcome to ‘unlock the secret’ of Great Scotland Yard.

No1 Great Scotland Yard Townhouse is a unique standalone two-bedroom property adjacent to the main building. Situated over five stories, it provides an exclusive and intimate experience for guests.