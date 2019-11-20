Israel sees steady growth in international arrival figures

Figures from the Israel central bureau of statistics suggest 451,200 tourist entries to the country were recorded in November.

This represents a 16 per cent increase on the same period last year, the Israel Government Tourist Office said.

Of the tourist entries to Israel in November, some 19,500 were from the UK.

In the period January-November, 4.2 million tourist entries were recorded, as opposed to 3.8 million in the same period last year, an increase of 11 per cent.

Of the 4.2 million tourist entries recorded in this period in 2019, 218,700 of these were from the UK, an increase of eight per cent from the same period in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of tourism, Yariv Levin, commented: “I am pleased that we are about to break another annual record of tourist entries into Israel.

“I expect that we will finish the year with an additional half a million tourist entries, which is a result of targeted marketing and successful campaigns which achieved tremendous exposure even by international standards.

“Incoming tourism contributed 21 billion shekels to the economy this year and strengthened the image and status of Israel in the world.”