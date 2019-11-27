Etihad to sponsor Mumbai City FC following Abu Dhabi acquisition

United Arab Emirates flag-carrier, Etihad Airways, has announced a partnership with Mumbai City Football Club.

City Football Group, owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family and with interests in clubs around the world, including Manchester City, acquired the Indian club last week.

Yasser Al Yousuf, vice president commercial partnerships for Etihad Aviation Group, said: “India is an important market for Etihad Airways, and I am honoured to announce this exciting new venture, strengthening our commitment both to India and to the global football community and I look forward to enhancing this partnership in the years to come.”

Etihad Airways has been flying to India for more than 15 years (Mumbai since September 2004), and currently operates 159 return flights per week to ten cities.

Damian Willoughby, chief executive of City Football Group India, said: “We welcome Etihad’s partnership of Mumbai City FC.

“Etihad is a world class airline and a world class partner.

“We are delighted that they are going to be extending their renowned footprint in global football to India and, more specifically, to Mumbai.

“Indian football has an extremely exciting future and we are very pleased that Etihad will be a part of it.”

This new venture complements Etihad’s current partnerships in the Indian market which include Taj Hotels, SBI Card, Kalyan, Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Joyalukkas.