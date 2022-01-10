Israeli confirms wider reopening of tourism sector

The Israeli government has confirmed the cancellation of its list of high-infection ‘red’ countries, including the UK.

As per the recommendation set out by the Israeli health ministry director-general, Nachman Ash, countries that were previously listed on the red list will be moved to the orange and green lists dependent on their status.

The UK has been placed on orange list, which allows vaccinated or recovered people to come in to Israel after a 24-hour isolation period or isolate until they receive negative PCR test results, whichever is earlier.

This test must be taken at the Israeli international airport.

The easing of the restrictions will see all foreign visitors from orange and green countries be allowed to visit Israel starting from Sunday.

Sharon Bershadsky, director of the Israel Government Tourist office in London, said: “After a turbulent two years for the travel industry we are delighted the recommendation by the Israeli health ministry to reopen Israel skies to travellers has been approved.

“Despite the borders being closed for four weeks the reopening has sparked hope and anticipation that this positive start to the new year will set the pattern for 2022 travel.”

She added: “There is of course still a long way to go but we are deeply encouraged by this significant milestone, and have faith that it is the first step in reducing the travel uncertainty created by Covid-19 and replacing it with a desire to explore new destinations, cultures and food, whilst remaining safe and confident at all times.”