Emirates unveils plans for Israel debut in June

Emirates has confirmed that it will be commencing daily services to Tel Aviv from June 23rd.

The carrier will operate its three-class Boeing 777-300ER on the route.

Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer, Emirates Airline, said: “We look forward to finally welcoming customers onboard our flights to and from Tel Aviv this summer, and offer them substantial connectivity to and through our Dubai hub as Covid-19 travel restrictions continue to ease around the world and more borders open up.

“In addition to unlocking tremendous pent-up demand, Emirates’ debut into Israel will mean more choice for travellers as they return to the skies.”

He added: “Emirates is committed to creating new opportunities for business and tourism, and strengthening the bilateral ties between the UAE and Israel.”

The first flight taking off in June will operate as EK931, leaving at 15:50, and arriving at Ben Gurion Airport at 18:00 local time.

The return flight, EK932, will depart Tel Aviv at 19:55, arriving in Dubai at 23:59 (local time).

Flight schedules have been timed to provide convenient access to Dubai, and optimum connection opportunities to popular holiday destinations like Thailand, India, Philippines, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and South Africa.