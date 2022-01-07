Israel to reopen to travellers this weekend

Tourism officials in Israel hope to reopen borders for the first time in a month by cancelling a list of high-infection red countries, including the UK.

However, the decision remains pending on government approval.

Countries that were previously on the red list will be moved to the orange and green categories dependent on their status.

The recommendation to drop the red list came from the Israeli Health Ministry director-general, Nachman Ash.

The ministry announced that, although the list was being removed, travellers should still exercise caution and sensibility when making the decision to travel.

The move will allow Israelis to travel anywhere in the world again without needing special governmental permission, or to quarantine for a week upon their return – provided they are fully vaccinated under the certain criteria.

This includes travellers inoculated twice within the previous six months, vaccinated with a booster, recovered with one shot or recovered within six months as demonstrated by an electronic recovery certificate.

Earlier this week it was agreed by several Israel government ministries all foreign visitors from orange and green countries will be allowed to visit Israel starting from Sunday, subject to final government approval.