Shahar appointed director of Israel ministry of tourism

The government of Israel has confirmed the appointment of Dani Shahar as director general of the ministry of tourism.

Shahar will replace Amir Halevi, who has served in the position for nine years.

He has extensive experience in managing public and military frameworks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shahar comes to the ministry of tourism from his position as director of the Israel authority for prevention of violence, alcohol and drug abuse.

Prior to that, he served as director of the city without violence in the ministry of public security, after serving as the acting director general and the deputy director general of operations at the municipality of Netanya.

Shahar is entering his position at a time when the tourism ministry is “working with it full might” to create financial assistance packages for the tourism industry, a statement said.

Shahar added: “I thank the minister for his confidence in me and I come with a clear purpose to lead the Israel tourism industry to significant achievements, in line with the policy of the minister.”