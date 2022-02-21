Israel to further reopen to tourists next week

Israel will next week reopen to all foreign tourists, regardless of vaccination status, it has been confirmed.

The move comes as the country eases travel restrictions amid a rapid decline in coronavirus cases from the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Since January, only fully vaccinated foreign visitors have been allowed to enter the country.

However, that mandate will end as of March 1st.

Israeli leaders announced in a statement earlier that tourists entering the destination will be required to pass two PCR tests - one before departure and one after arrival.

The country has seen a two thirds decline in new coronavirus cases over the past two weeks, according to official figures.

Israel has maintained a stringent border policy throughout the pandemic and its once-thriving tourism industry has struggled to rebound.

It first closed its borders to most foreign travellers in early 2020, and did not reopen them until November last year.

However, by the end of 2021, the borders were shut again, amid the Omicron wave.