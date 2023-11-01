Israel Government Tourist Office withdraws from WTM

The Israel Government Tourist Office has pulled out of World Travel Market London, which is due to take place at ExCeL next week (November 6-8)

The withdrawal from the international travel trade show comes amid Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

A spokesperson for WTM London said the event was informed this morning and the tourist board has been removed from the list of exhibitors.

Pini Shani, senior deputy director general of marketing for Israel’s Ministry of Tourism had originally been expected to attend, along with representatives from the London team.

A statement from Israel’s Ministry of Tourism said: “After consideration, Israel’s Ministry of Tourism has decided to no longer attend this year’s World Travel Market in London.

“The Ministry, through its Tourist Office in London, vows to support the travel industry, its stakeholders, and those who rely on tourism and visitation to the country and hopes to welcome travellers from the UK back to Israel in the future as soon as it’s possible to do so.”

