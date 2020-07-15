Green shoots in Abu Dhabi tourism sector

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has revealed signs of progress within the tourism sector as the emirate prepares to gradually open up to international travel.

Hotel occupancy rates in Abu Dhabi have risen by three per cent year-on-year since July 1st and are expected to rise further with the launch of a number of initiatives within the emirate aimed at boosting the sector.

The UAE government has received global praise for its response in confronting the pandemic, as well as for how it has proactively managed its social and economic impact.

The local government in Abu Dhabi in turn has increased testing for Covid-19, and implemented strict measures, which have been reflected in cases dipping to less than one per cent in Abu Dhabi City.

DCT Abu Dhabi has also worked closely with industry partners and stakeholders to introduce a number of initiatives to aid hotels and cultural attractions in reopening.

The Go Safe certification programme is amongst the initiatives rolled out to boost consumer confidence and the tourism sector within Abu Dhabi simultaneously.

The programme aims to regulate hygiene standards across all hotels in Abu Dhabi through implementing a strict set of guidelines across all tourism destinations including malls, restaurants, museums, public beaches, theme parks and other attractions.

To date, more than 80 per cent of hotels in Abu Dhabi have started the process to become ‘Go Safe’ certified, with W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and Louvre Abu Dhabi among the first venues to obtain the certification.

“Abu Dhabi has long been known for its unparalleled hospitality and diverse range of offerings.

“The progress we have seen since the start of this month was achieved by simply leveraging our offerings and the existing high standard of hospitality, to help us speed up the enlivenment of our sector and elevate further from that point,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“The support we have received from government authorities has also been a key driver in the progress of the tourism sector.

“Their handling of the current situation has been beyond exceptional, providing us with a sense of optimism for the future of our destination and sector.”

Hotels in Abu Dhabi have started opening after adhering to guidelines set out earlier this month following an extensive period of sterilisation.