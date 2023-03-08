USA Basketball Showcase Abu Dhabi set for August

USA Basketball has announced an agreement with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

Under the terms of the deal, the United States will host three games in Abu Dhabi featuring the men’s national teams from the United States, Germany and Greece.

The USA Basketball Showcase Abu Dhabi represents USA Basketball’s first men’s national team activity in the United Arab Emirates.

In preparation for the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup, the United States men’s national team will host Greece and Germany on August 18th and 20th, respectively.

Germany and Greece are set to play on August 19th.

“USA Basketball is thrilled to work with DCT Abu Dhabi to bring the USA Basketball Showcase to Abu Dhabi.

“This is the first time our Men’s national team will play in the UAE and we’re excited to engage with fans from across the globe, while also offering our players and coaches memorable on- and off-court experiences,” said Jim Tooley, chief executive of USA Basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are grateful to the national federations of Greece and Germany for their participation as we prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, arguably the toughest international tournament in basketball.”

Tickets will go on sale this spring, but fans can register for updates by clicking here.

Saleh Al Geziry, director general of Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “It’s set to be an unforgettable summer in Abu Dhabi and it’s an honour to host the first USA Basketball Showcase in the UAE.

“We look forward to welcoming players and fans from the USA, Germany and Greece, to cheer on their national teams and to discover a wide range of experiences in Abu Dhabi that inspire, excite and restore.”

Additional USA Basketball Showcase details, including team rosters, broadcast information and training camp dates, will be announced later.

More Information

The United States officially qualified for the 2023 FIBA World Cup last month.

One of seven teams set to represent FIBA Americas in the 32-team field, the USA will play all its games in Manila as the tournament is set for August 25th to September 10th, in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.

The World Cup draw is set for April 29th, in Manila.

For more information, click here.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of the culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

Find out more on the official website.