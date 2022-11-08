DCT – Abu Dhabi asks hotels to drop all Covid restrictions

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) has said all hotels and tourism establishments can now remove all precautionary measures against Covid-19.

The latest circular from the authority says: “Based on the directives of the concerned authorities issued in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It has been decided to cancel all restrictions and precautionary measures related to COVID-19 for the above-mentioned establishments effective Monday, November 7, 2022.”

The decision comes as the UAE announced its second phase of loosening Covid measures, which includes masks being optional almost everywhere, including public transport.

Source: Hotelier Middle east