Abu Dhabi unveils new summer offering at ITB Berlin

Experience Abu Dhabi will be revealing its new summer offer at ITB Berlin this week, showcasing to the world that one summer is not enough to visit the destination and its abundance of activities that can be enjoyed.

A summer in Abu Dhabi is like no other.

Whether looking for experiences that inspire, excite or restore, there is something for everyone to enjoy, at their own pace.

Travellers can get inspired by the rich culture and heritage scene across 23 locations including the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn and the presidential palace of Qasr Al Watan.

Alternatively, those looking for adventure, can reach new heights at one of 14 theme parks including Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Couples can also escape to a private and secluded desert island retreat of Nurai Island, just 15 minutes away by boat, or enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal at one of the recently awarded Michelin star restaurants.

An exciting calendar of events will make this an unforgettable summer, including the return of Monster Jam – offering motorsport fans an adrenaline-charged weekend in May, unrivalled family fun at Paw Patrol Live, as well as an exhilarating concert by rock legends, Guns N’ Roses in June, and Yas Gaming Festival in July.

A variety of promotions and offers will also be available across the city so travellers can make new memories and enjoy endless summer fun.

The unveiling of the summer offer marks the first step to launch the best of summer in Abu Dhabi this year.

New offers will be rolled out this month, with unbeatable promotions to offer amazing value when booking stays to Abu Dhabi this summer.

Travellers will be able to make the most of their summer holiday to Abu Dhabi with an exclusive, limited time deal of ‘stay more, pay less’ for trips booked between four to seven nights. Valid from May 1st to September 30th, and available to book from tomorrow, travellers can opt for a getaway that’s nestled in the city, select a gorgeous resort surrounded by turquoise waters, or book a family escape for the kids to enjoy at amazing value.

At the stand, attendees will be able to immerse themselves in Abu Dhabi’s intangible heritage and culture.

Here guests can learn about Emirati craftsmanship and the art of henna in the cultural zone or have their favourite art piece from Louvre Abu Dhabi printed in the Saadiyat Island zone.

“One summer isn’t enough to discover the countless memorable and enriching experiences that can be enjoyed in Abu Dhabi.

“Whether you’re looking for a thrilling summer adventure, to be moved by culture or for some family fun, Abu Dhabi has it all,” said Abdulla Yousuf, director of international operations, Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

“We look forward to meeting with esteemed industry professionals at ITB to share the variety of activities that are on offer in Abu Dhabi this summer and beyond.”

There will be a daily competition held at the stand where special prizes can be won. Head to stand 200 during the show to find out more.

More Information

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of the culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

Find out more on the official website or head over to Hall 2.2/200 at ITB Berlin 2023.