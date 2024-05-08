Princess Cruises Expands Caribbean Program with Return to San Juan Home Port

Princess Cruises today announced its return to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a season of Southern Caribbean cruises onboard Grand Princess, from October 2025 through March 2026. This vibrant capital city of Puerto Rico offers rich history and culture with must-see attractions for Princess guests pre- and post-cruise. These seven-day cruises, which visit more ports than any other 7-day Princess cruise to the Caribbean, are on sale May 16.

“Our return to San Juan after more than a decade not only reconnects our guests with a port rich in history and charm, but further expands the variety of departure points across North America that our guests can sail from,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. “Puerto Rico remains one of the fastest-growing destinations in the Caribbean and continues to attract new airlift from source markets across the U.S. as well as markets in Europe and South America, which makes it a great fit for Princess. Plus, there are many outstanding options to choose from for a great pre- or post-cruise stay.”

Originally scheduled to sail Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific voyages from Brisbane and Sydney, Grand Princess will now sail two alternating, seven-night itineraries, with departures from October 12, 2025 - March 29, 2026. These new itineraries each feature visits to five different and unique destinations, including many of the most highly rated Southern Caribbean destinations—many of which are not available on 7-day cruises departing from Florida.

“We are excited to welcome Princess Cruises back home to the Port of San Juan. This announcement underscores our commitment to cement San Juan as the leading homeport in the region, where guests can sail throughout the wonderful ports of the Eastern and Southern Caribbean. Furthermore, the sailings will help drive economic development for both Puerto Rico and our regional partners”, said Carlos Mercado Santiago, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

Grand Princess Itineraries Sailing Roundtrip from San Juan:

Day 1 – Depart San Juan

Day 2 – Tortola

Day 3 – St. Kitts

Day 4 – Dominica

Day 5 – Grenada

Day 6 – Barbados

Day 7 – At Sea

Day 8 – Return San Juan



Day 1 – Depart San Juan

Day 2 – St. Thomas

Day 3 – St. Maarten

Day 4 – Antigua

Day 5 – St. Vincent

Day 6 – Barbados

Day 7 – At Sea

Day 8 – Return San Juan

Guests can choose to combine itineraries for an incredible 14-day voyage.

The 2,600-guest Grand Princess offers an array of culinary delights, signature Princess amenities like The Sanctuary and Movies Under the Stars, and Broadway-style productions in the Princess Theater. Plus, guests can enjoy a truly personalized vacation with Princess MedallionClass, featuring next-level technology with MedallionNet - the best WiFi at sea - food and drinks delivered wherever they are, touchless experiences and more.

Plus, enhancing the vacation value with Princess Plus and Premier inclusive packages allow guests to save over 65% on essentials such as gratuities, Wi-Fi, beverages, and more, providing added convenience and enjoyment for their journey.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.