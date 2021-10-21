WB Abu Dhabi to open next month

The WB Abu Dhabi hotel on Yas Island will open on November 11th.

The property has been developed by Abu Dhabi-based investor Miral alongside Warner Bros.

It will be operated by Hilton under the Curio Collection.

Guests at hotel will be treated to a journey of discovery through film and television, enjoying Warner Bros.’ history and library of productions at every touchpoint from arrival to check-out.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Miral, said: “We are proud to be launching another first with the opening of the only Warner Bros. hotel in the world.

“This new story-driven hospitality experience is set to excite guests from all over the world, further reinforcing Yas Island’s position as a global entertainment, leisure and business destination and supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambition to attract greater numbers of local and international tourists. We are delighted to be strengthening our partnership with Warner Bros.

“Themed Entertainment and Hilton with this unique one-of-a kind experience.”

Guests of the WB Abu Dhabi hotel begin their story as they pull up to the hotel and are greeted by digital screens that span the height of the building, playing original content created for the hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before entering the hotel, visitors won’t want to miss the iconic Friends fountain, guests will then enter the lobby and be drawn to the hotel’s uniquely designed lobby columns.

As guests continue their journey, the storytelling experience is further enriched with guest room corridors displaying a curated gallery of artwork.

Each of the hotel’s 257 rooms is furnished with touches that tie to the legacy of rich storytelling that makes Warner Bros. unique.

Pam Lifford, president of WarnerMedia global brands and experiences said: “Opening the doors to the first ever Warner Bros. branded hotel is a moment that we have long dreamed of, and it’s truly magnificent.

“The Warner Bros. themed entertainment team and our incredible partners at Miral and Hilton, designed this with fans in mind and have curated an outstanding hospitality experience that gives guests from around the world a unique way to further connect with the iconic Warner Bros. brands, franchises, and characters they love.

“The WB Abu Dhabi truly is the perfect experience to enjoy and relax while visiting Warner Bros. World right next door!”