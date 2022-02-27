Dubai removes PCR test requirement for tourists

Fully-vaccinated tourists arriving in Dubai will no-longer need to show a negative PCR test as the emirate loosens Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Instead, passengers will only be required to present an approved vaccination certificate, complete with QR code.

However, PCR requirements will remain in place for unvaccinated travellers, who will need to provide a negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours of departure.

The move was part of a wider raft of rule changes across the emirate.

Authorities also confirmed the wearing of masks outdoors is now optional in Dubai and throughout the UAE, though it remains mandatory across indoor public spaces.

Restaurants have also returned to 100 per cent capacity for the first time since the start of 2020.

Shisha cafés are also back to 100 per cent capacity, but as per United Arab Emirates’ law, smoking areas must allow space for two square metres per person.

In response to the change, Dubai-based Emirates said passengers flying to the holiday hotspot would now only need proof of vaccination, rather than a negative PCR test.

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in #Dubai announces easing of COVID-19 precautionary measures in the emirate starting Sat 26 Feb 2022 pic.twitter.com/Di8bAFfXcU — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 25, 2022

In Abu Dhabi, the National Emergency Crisis & Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has removed the green list for travel.

The requirement for a green Al Hosn pass to cross the border between Abu Dhabi and Dubai has also been scrapped.

The pass remains a requirement for those wishing to enter public spaces, such as malls and restaurants.

The news comes as the United Arab Emirates sees a significant decrease in Covid-19 cases combined with high vaccination and booster jab rates.