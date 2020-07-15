Spa reopens at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

The spa at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has reopened to offer guests and visitors a range of treatments this summer.

In celebration of the reopening, guests can choose from a range of special offers available September 30th.

Guests can choose from three treatments using Neom organics, made with 100 per cent natural fragrances.

The De-Stress Experience involves the drizzling of candle oil over the skin, particularly the key stress relieving points on the head, face, neck and back, and uses techniques of shiatsu, cranio and Thai massage.

Inspired by gold, the Imperial Gold by Omorovicza will rejuvenate and repair the skin with a range of Omorovicza skincare products exclusive to the Waldorf Astoria Spa.

After a golden body scrub, there is a massage with fragrant oil enriched with gold particles to repair the skin.

The Signature Massage by Anne Semonin combines a blend of aromatic essential oils, trace elements and marine ingredients with the classic French touch and a holistic approach to treating the individual needs of the body and skin. Guests can choose from a relaxing, detoxifying or deep tissue experience.

Those looking to rejuvenate in the comfort of their own home can purchase two home care products from Amra, Neom or Omorovicza and receive a third one for free.