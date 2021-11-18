NBA games headed to Abu Dhabi next year

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have announced a multiyear partnership to host the first NBA games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The pre-season NBA games in Abu Dhabi beginning in 2022 will mark the first games between two NBA teams in the region.

The partnership will see DCT Abu Dhabi, under “Visit Abu Dhabi,” the tourism promotion initiative of the capital city, serve as the official tourism destination partner of the NBA in China, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Abu Dhabi will host preseason NBA games beginning with two games in October 2022.

The participating teams and host venue will be announced at a later date.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “This announcement further demonstrates the emirate’s position as a top-tier home for global sports and for attracting the very best talent.

“As Abu Dhabi is committed to further developing as a dynamic global destination, adding the NBA to our impressive year-round portfolio of sports and entertainment events, only reinforces the UAE capital’s standing as a centre of sporting excellence.”

During the 2021-22 NBA season, NBA games and programming will reach fans in 11 countries across the Middle East.