Abu Dhabi begins tourism reopening as recovery continues

Abu Dhabi has revised its Covid-19 travel restrictions and protocols following positive indicators that signal the emirate has entered the “recovery phase” of the pandemic.

Under the updated regulations from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the green list system has been removed for all travellers flying into the emirate.

Fully vaccinated inbound travellers no longer need to take a PCR test before boarding their flight.

They are, however, still required to show an official Covid-19 vaccination certificate with a readable QR code upon arrival.

Unvaccinated inbound travellers will still need to present a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of their scheduled departure, or a Covid-19 recovery certificate dated within 30 days of departure, complete with a readable QR code.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travellers under 12 years old are exempt.

The on-arrival PCR test at Abu Dhabi International Airport is no longer mandatory for travellers, regardless of their vaccination status.

However, the testing facility remains at the airport for those who wish to take a test, for AED40 per swab.

Though not mandatory to enter Abu Dhabi, travellers are encouraged to take the PCR test at the airport in order to activate their green pass on the Al Hosn app.

The app is still required to gain access to many of indoor tourist attractions such as malls, hotels, theme parks and restaurants.

Vaccinated tourists can alternatively gain entry to public places by presenting their Covid-19 vaccination certificate, or by showing full vaccination status on their home mobile app.