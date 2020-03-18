Antigua & Barbuda closes international airport

The cabinet of Antigua & Barbuda has decided to close the V.C. Bird International airport to all incoming commercial traffic from tonight.

The move ends the possibility of flights from the customary North American and European tourism source markets for the short-term.

This decision expands the announced ban on citizens from several countries.

Commercial air carriers that choose to fly empty aircraft to Antigua after Thursday, will be allowed to enter in order to collect citizens of their respective countries for return to their originating cities.

Those citizens of those several countries who would have arrived on British Airways, American Airlines and Air Canada, among others, may wish to take advantage of the facility, a statement explained.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of community spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Antigua.

